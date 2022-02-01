Vim Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Further Validate Compliance and Security in Point-of-Care Integration Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vim, a leading technology company building digital infrastructure for U.S. healthcare, has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that key implemented systems within the organization are HITRUST certified and are appropriately managing risk.
This achievement places Vim in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
"HITRUST Certification is the most prestigious certifiable security framework for the healthcare industry," said Oron Afek, CEO of Vim. "It was critical for us to seek this certification in order to provide our customers and partners with another layer of confidence in us by ensuring our systems are as secure as possible according to these rigorous standards."
Vim's strict security practices protect customers, partners and staff during an unprecedented time of cyber-attacks. HITRUST standards are uncompromising, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual.
"Earning this recognition represents more than a year of direct efforts and the culmination of several years of continuous development and security program enhancements," said Nandy Vaisman, VP of Operations and CISO of Vim. "It reflects our commitment to service in all aspects of our business and attests to the high quality of our information risk management."
"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Vim's HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."
In addition to now being HITRUST CSF certified, Vim is also certified in SOC2 and SOC1. These certifications have become the standard of trust for Fortune 500 companies and the highest security standard for healthcare, respectively. Vim's recent achievement results in the highest level of security and assurance in the healthcare industry.
About Vim
Founded in 2015, Vim connects data and insights to provider workflow at healthcare's "last mile": within clinical operations at the point of patient care. Health plans, patients, and care providers of every size – from independent practitioners to integrated delivery systems – use Vim software to connect data and care across the health ecosystem. Vim's mission is to power affordable, high quality health care through seamless connectivity. For more information, please visit getvim.com.
Contact: Phoebe Byers
Email: phoebe@getvim.com
SOURCE Vim
