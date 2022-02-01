Michelman & Robinson Expands Texas Footprint Into Houston

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized law firm Michelman & Robinson, LLP has expanded its presence in Texas with the opening of a Houston office, the firm's second location in the state. The launch in Houston comes on the heels of the firm's debut in Dallas last month. The Houston office will house the firm's specialty practice group focused on the oil & gas and renewables industries.

M&R is rapidly scaling its operations in the Southwest. The firm targeted Houston—the largest city in Texas—for its newest office given the opportunity to move the needle within the energy sector and serve an ever-growing client base in that space.

The Houston office will be managed by partner Lauren Varnado , a member of the firm's Commercial Litigation Practice Group. Vardado's team includes David Dehoney , a New York-based partner who works alongside Varnado on energy-related litigation matters. Headcount in Houston will be expanding exponentially in the coming weeks and months, as the office adds lateral partners and associates.

"Branching out across Texas is just the latest example of M&R's strategic and measured growth into critical markets throughout the U.S.," said Sanford Michelman, the firm's founding partner. Michelman adds, "Houston is particularly exciting for us because it's the perfect platform for our focus on energy litigation and transactional work, not only in Texas, but throughout the nation's oil & gas-producing hubs."

Varnado is a trial lawyer sought after for her representation of oil, gas and petrochemical clients in high-stakes, "bet the company" lawsuits in state and federal courts nationwide. She handles a wide range of cases including those involving environmental contamination, royalties, disputes between producers, and energy and commodity markets. Beyond the courtroom, Varnado provides ongoing advice and counsel on the acquisition and divestiture of oil & gas properties and midstream assets, oil & gas production and business operations, oil & gas leases, accounting obligations to interest owners, and royalty payment practices.

On her arrival at M&R, Varnado said, "I'm just thrilled to join such a dynamic and entrepreneurial firm—one with so many extraordinary lawyers on its team. In terms of practice area expertise and industry coverage, the bench strength at M&R is off the charts. So is the record of success at the firm and the level of client service we deliver. Taken together, it's my absolute privilege to lead the charge when it comes to our energy-related work."

Headquartered in Los Angeles, M&R is a national law firm known for its powerhouse litigators and next-level transactional and regulatory work on behalf of clients across industries.

