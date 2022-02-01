SELECTIVE INSURANCE PAVES THE WAY FOR STUDENTS AND YOUNG PROFESSIONALS TO DISCOVER DIVERSE AND REWARDING CAREERS IN INSURANCE

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For February's Insurance Careers Month, Selective Insurance highlights its commitment to developing the insurance industry's talent pipeline through its investment in college student-focused programs and training opportunities for young professionals entering the workforce.

Cyndi Bennett, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, Selective Insurance, remarked on the importance of these investments. She said, "Selective's College Competition, Ignite Internship, and Momentum Corporate Trainee programs help Selective attract talent and build a robust pipeline of employees and future leaders that position us, and the industry at large for continued success."

"The insurance industry is ripe with opportunity for students to build a fulfilling and purpose-driven career," said Shadi Albert, Executive Vice President, Insurance Strategy and Business Development. "Through Selective's early career programs for college students and young professionals, we can drive awareness of the many opportunities that exist and provide them with real-world insights and perspectives to aid in their future careers."

Selective's Annual College Competition Challenges Students to run a Virtual Insurance Agency

Selective kicks off its 3 rd Annual College Competition this month, connecting employees and independent insurance agencies to teams of students from around the country, giving them opportunities to gain valuable insurance career-building experience through hands-on work and grow their networks through social and networking events. The competition allows each team to operate a simulated insurance agency and requires the students to leverage their education and experiences to make informed business decisions about building market share, developing products and services, growing profit, promoting their firm, and contending with competitors.



Teams of students from the following schools are participating: Appalachian State University , Illinois State University , Indiana State University , Le Moyne College , Middle Tennessee State University , and the University of North Carolina – Charlotte.





Selective's Ignite Internship program was founded in 2015 and provides participants with an 11-week program featuring various occupational and educational activities, including leadership and early career roundtables, networking opportunities with senior leaders, and group projects involving a final presentation on a business issue to senior management. Ignite was named to Rising Insurance Star Executives (RISE) Elite 50 Internships List for the last two years – an annual program that identifies and publishes a list of the 50 best internship programs in the insurance industry across the United States .



On average, over the last three years, more than half of Ignite Interns were offered the opportunity to return to Selective as either a co-op or seasonal support, returning intern, trainee, or full-time entry-level employee. Selective's Momentum Corporate Trainee program is an 11-month program that requires trainees to complete a rigorous program, including classroom learning, job shadow rotations, and on-the-job training.

For more information about early-career opportunities at Selective, visit: https://www.selective.com/careers

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. SIGI is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being named a Great Place to Work® in 2021. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

