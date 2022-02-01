Manna Tree Elevates Adriana Tullman to Managing Director of Global Investment Solutions

VAIL, Colo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manna Tree, a Colorado-based investment firm committed to improving human health through nutrition, today announced the promotion of Adriana Tullman to Managing Director of Global Investment Solutions, where she'll continue to play a key leadership role for the firm, sourcing relevant investment opportunities and adding value to its investor base.

"We first met Adriana several years ago during our own fundraising journey and quickly realized we wanted her on our side," said Manna Tree co-founder and CEO Gabrielle "Ellie" Rubenstein. "When we brought Adriana on board, she quickly leveraged her deep experience in wealth management to become one of the most effective PE partners for institutional, wealth management and sovereign wealth fund investors. She has added value since day one and has been a wonderful addition to our firm's culture."

As Managing Director of Global Investment Solutions, Tullman will play a major role in Manna Tree's strategic growth strategy. She will focus on building a strong pipeline of both national and international investors, capitalizing on the growth of the firm and its portfolio companies by building a wider base of private and institutional investors.

"I'm grateful to Manna Tree for the many opportunities they have given me to grow and develop in my career," Tullman said. "I look forward to taking on even more responsibility and helping to drive results for our diverse investor base across our entire portfolio under the sectors we're promoting growth and those we see opportunity in."

"It's not every day you meet someone that you want to take over your role professionally because they are doing it better." Rubenstein added. "However, that's how I feel about Adriana leading our fundraising efforts. Her track record of success has been phenomenal. It's an honor to support her growth."

About Manna Tree

Manna Tree (www.mannatreepartners.com) is a Vail, Colorado-based investment firm committed to improving human health through nutrition. The firm invests in and actively partners with growth-stage companies. Manna Tree believes the future of health, well-being and longevity is attainable through innovation in food. Manna Tree has made 10 investments to date: Cheetah, Health-Ade, The New Primal, Urban Remedy, Evolve Biosystems, Gotham Greens, Verde Farms, Nutriati, Vital Farms, and MycoTechnology.

