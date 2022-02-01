AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C4 Energy® today announces its fruitiest flavor drop yet, in partnership with SKITTLES® brand, as part of its line of candy-inspired energy drinks. Coming off a record year with the successful launch of its STARBURST® candy collaboration, C4 Energy®, one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States, created by Nutrabolt, a global leader in active nutrition and better-for-you performance beverages, launches its second collaboration with Mars Wrigley, this time with the SKITTLES® brand. Both brands are inviting fans to sip the rainbow with explosive energy and fruity flavor, just in time for Valentine's Day.

In this highly anticipated collaboration, the two brands have teamed up to create the perfect sip designed to taste like a handful of SKITTLES® candy, flawlessly executing bold, fruity flavor that delivers high-performance energy via quality tested, clinically studied ingredients. The C4 Energy® mission of maximizing human performance, combined with the SKITTLES® brand ethos of disrupting the predictable, brings fans a mouth-watering new way to free themselves from the ordinary through peak physical expression.

"We continue our highly successful collaboration with Mars Wrigley and the iconic SKITTLES® brand to bring our joint fan base a brand-new candy-inspired flavor sure to energize their taste buds and add a whole lot of fruity flavor to their start of year," said Rajaa Grar, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at Nutrabolt. "With each sip designed to taste like a handful of SKITTLES® candy, fans will be able to ignite their fire as they seek to unlock their full performance, all with zero-sugar, zero-artificial color drink for uncompromised taste."

To further energize the partnership launch, C4 Energy® has challenged several ultra-fresh, disruptive content creators with taking inspiration from the C4 Energy® x SKITTLES® flavor launch to deliver creative content to their fans that are an unexpected interruption to their day. The brand ambassadors, such as Ron "Boss" Everline, Nutrabolt's Chief Fitness and Business Ambassador and trainer to the stars, such as Kevin Hart; Suzette James, top contestant on Fox's Joe Millionaire; Thor Bradley, TikTok's favorite lumberjack; and Jason Diaz, the impossibly dreamy viral Internet star, to name just a few, will each launch custom video content featuring the new product launch and designed to disrupt the ordinary.

The collaboration between the confectionary giant and the household energy drink brand will also come to life through bold and uncharted content across the C4 Energy® and SKITTLES® brands' digital worlds. The new vision pulls inspiration from the nostalgia engine of iconic SKITTLES® candy TV spots and amplifies it with C4® Energy's performance-driven mentality. Superhuman C4 Energy® ambassadors are set in hyperbolic color universes, resulting in vibrant, kinetic, and irreverent content, designed to inspire fans to sip the rainbow and achieve peak physical expression in any form they choose. Fans are also encouraged to follow the C4 Energy® social accounts for stop-by-stop updates to the return of the C4 Energy® Mobile Candy Shop, as it makes coast-to-coast journeys, sampling to thousands of lucky C4 Energy® and SKITTLES® candy fans across the nation.

"Our continued partnership with Mars Wrigley has given us the opportunity to once again engage consumers and retailers alike with a disruptive experience of two of their favorite brands," said John Herman, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutrabolt. "Coming out of the record launch of the C4 Energy® x STARBURST® candy collaboration in 2021, we look forward to continuing the explosive momentum of our partnership and successfully delivering an unparalleled zero-sugar flavor experience with uncompromised taste."

The SKITTLES® candy flavors will be sold in 16 oz cans and can be found at C4Energy.com, Amazon, and over 45,000 doors within key retailers such as H-E-B, Albertsons, Safeway, Publix, Kroger, Wawa, Speedway, 7-Eleven, QuikTrip, and the Vitamin Shoppe, and gyms across the country. The C4 Energy® beverages, including the new SKITTLES® candy flavor, are made with no artificial colors or dyes and contain zero sugar or carbs. In addition, C4 Energy® contains a blend of clinically studied functional ingredients including CarnoSyn® beta-alanine, an amino acid to support muscular endurance; BetaPower®, a purified form of anhydrous betaine, naturally derived from beets, to help maintain cellular hydration; caffeine anhydrous for energy; and L-citrulline for performance, designed to help you crush all your fitness and wellness goals.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global, active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition categories, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 BCAA brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002). Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through the company's owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other 3rd party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the US, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, GNC, Walgreens, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com and follow Nutrabolt on LinkedIn. You can also follow C4® Energy on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us onFacebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

