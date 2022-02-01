Media Advisory - Governor General to deliver opening remarks at a Canada-France virtual event on Reconciliation

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will deliver opening remarks at Reconciling our History to Build a Harmonious Present–A Canada-France Conversation. This virtual event, organized by the Embassy of Canada in France, brings together speakers from both countries to discuss reconciliation.
Date: February 3, 2022
Time: 12 p.m. EST
Location: Virtual Webinar (Zoom)
Notes for Media:
- Media wishing to view the event must register using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qzktgoltTBOIPSwJ1NVYoQ
- There will not be an opportunity to ask questions during the virtual event. Questions can be submitted to the Rideau Hall Press Office or the Embassy of Canada in France's media relations team.
About Reconciling our History to Build a Harmonious Present
This Canada-France conversation will focus on the topic of reconciliation, with a special emphasis on how our countries can address the dark chapters of our history that still affect our respective societies today. While each country faces distinct challenges, we are together committed to understanding the past to build harmonious, resilient societies in the present.
SOURCE Governor General of Canada
