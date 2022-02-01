BenQ MOBIUZ Introduces New 32-Inch 4K 144 Hz Gaming Monitor with Sleek White Appearance

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BenQ, a global leader in display technology, announced today the launch of its newest MOBIUZ gaming monitor, the EX3210U, which was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year. Featuring 4K resolution and HDR600, BenQ's latest in their lineup of MOBIUZ monitors offers stunning colors and imagery coupled with smooth 144Hz action. In addition to an all new, white exterior, the EX3210U includes true sound audio via a treVolo subwoofer, as well as an AI noise-cancelling microphone to adapt gamers' audio to their scenario.

For clear and vibrant graphics, the MOBIUZ EX3210U features BenQ's exclusive HDRi technology and 4K resolution to deliver detailed imagery with vivid graphics and smooth, tear-free images. The HDRi utilizes an integrated light sensor to actively detect ambient light levels and analyze on-screen content for flawless visuals. For console gamers who prefer gaming on a PS5 or Xbox Series X, the EX3210U has HDMI2.1 connectivity for blur-free 4K gaming at 120Hz.

With a built-in noise-cancelling microphone, gamers can adapt their audio to their specific scenario by engaging Private Mode, which picks up directional input and filters ambient sound, or by utilizing Omnidirectional Mode, which distributes ambient audio for a surround sound feel. The EX3210U also provides a customized audio modes such as Cinema for mind-blowing realism, Sport Game for crystal-clear sportscasts, or even Pop/Live for pitch perfect fidelity. With treVolo audio via a subwoofer, gamers are fully immersed into the audio of the gameplay.

"With the EX3210U, gamers can feel as if they are in the game, while witnessing stunning and vibrant audiovisuals," said Jason Lee, LCD business manager. "Utilizing BenQ's groundbreaking technology to deliver full in-game immersion, the EX3210U creates a one-of-a-kind experience that will change the way gamers play."

The new BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U retails at $1,099.99. To learn more about the EX3210U, visit https://benqurl.biz/3qX3TJO.

