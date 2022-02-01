iShared's Shared Truckload Service Eliminates the hassle of OS&D and LTL claims for shippers

TAMPA BAY. Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LTL claims for shortages and damages eat into shippers' revenue every day. iShared Truckload solves for lost sales by reducing the handling and cross-docking that are the root cause for most claims.
Want to get rid of the Returns area of your distribution facility? iShared Truckload shipments are never double stacked and deliver in-transit with very little handling. That means way fewer damages, shortages, overages and returns. Remove the labor and inventory carrying costs of Returns, via iShared Truckload's streamlined service.
Are you a small shipper with high LTL rates?
Bill Morrisroe, Chief Sales Officer & EVP, stated, "Small shippers utilize iShared aggressive LTL pricing and save money. Our LTL Optimizer has low rates with dozens of LTL providers, for shipment too small for our iShared Truckload network. With a $25m spend, we drive very aggressive LTL discounts with those carriers, and pass those savings along to our customers''.
Take it from one of our customers, Libardo Arikape, at Plastic Components, Miami, Florida:
We've always had a need for Shared Truckload Services but never knew where to turn to. This used to result in us paying for truckload services without filling a whole truck
Harold Baerga with iShared explained the benefits of Shared Truckload Services and I immediately knew this was something our company would benefit from. Our freight is oversized so eliminating break bulks and reducing handling were big selling points for us. As a result of using iShared Transportation we have now cut shipping costs and we've had 0 damages thus far. Their entire team always goes above and beyond for us.
Want to learn more? Contact Rush Feldhacker at rush.feldhacker@ishared.com or visit us at https://ishared.com/shared-truckload/
SOURCE iShared
