Online Proctoring Leader Welcomes Information Security Expert to Support Exam Integrity Efforts

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity, whose secure online proctoring solution is used by hundreds of testing organizations and academic institutions to support millions of test-takers worldwide, today announced the appointment of Shari Lewison as Chief Information Security Officer. Lewison joins Examity after spending more than a decade in the information security sector, including senior leadership roles at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and at ACT.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge organizations to rethink how they create effective test-taking experiences, it's become abundantly clear that exam security and integrity must be a top priority," said Jim Holm, CEO of Examity. "Shari's deep experience in the information security field, and her expertise at the intersection of security and assessment, will uniquely equip her to support Examity's proctoring efforts with customers across the country and around the globe."

In her 6 years as Chief Information Security Officer for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Lewison successfully integrated two separate information security teams and forged a foundation of IT collaboration between the academic and healthcare sides of the institution. Her previous experience includes 5 years in the educational and workforce assessment business, as the Associate Vice President of Information Security for the pioneering testing organization ACT. There, she worked closely with ACT's program owners and senior leadership to ensure the security of ACT's testing data, applications, systems, and processes.

In her new role, Lewison will be responsible for overall information security at Examity within both its proctoring application and its broader corporate environment. As the company continues to expand and develop its technology, her experience will inform the direction of Examity's information governance, risk management, and compliance functions.

"Against a backdrop of accelerating technological change and rapid adoption of online assessment, the security needs of testing providers are becoming ever more complex," said Lewison. "Examity has long been recognized as a leader in information security, and I look forward to working with education and certification providers worldwide to ensure integrity in their testing practices."

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the landscape of online testing, providers across industries are in search of new strategies that can enable effective and secure assessment at scale. Designed to address this need by providing a streamlined, secure online test-taking experience, Examity's platform offers a variety of proctoring styles, from automated through to live, for hundreds of education and certification providers including Adobe and Western Governors University. A 2020 winner of Fast Company's prestigious Most Innovative Companies Award, Examity is a two-time honoree on Deloitte's Fast 500 list and has also been recognized for three consecutive years as one of the fastest-growing businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.

