Chronic Rhinosinusitis Is an Important Comorbidity in Patients with Asthma and Bronchiectasis

Milwaukee, WI, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), a condition when nasal congestion, facial pressure, and thick nasal discharge persists beyond 12 weeks even with medication, is a comorbidity for asthma and bronchiectasis patients, new research shows. This research will be presented in full during the 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI).

Researchers reviewed electronic medical records of patients with asthma and comorbid CRS and/or bronchiectasis between 1988 and 2021. ICD codes were used to identify asthma and CRS, while chest computed tomography (CT) scans were used for bronchiectasis. "We examined the use of oral corticosteroids, antibiotic courses, and emergency room visits or hospitalizations associated with these conditions," said Margaret S. Kim, MD, primary author of the study. "Asthma patients with both CRS and bronchiectasis had a higher odds ratio for all of the factors we examined."

Researchers identified 5,038 patients with asthma who had a chest CT, of which 19% had bronchiectasis, 39% had CRS and 9.8% had both. Patients with asthma and bronchiectasis were more likely to have CRS than patients without bronchiectasis (51% compared to 36%). Asthmatics with both conditions had a higher odds ratio of oral corticosteroid use of 2.3, a 3.0 higher odd of antibiotics use, and a 1.6 higher odd of hospitalization or emergency department visit. These results persisted after controlling for age, sex, and race.

The results identify a subset of patients, those with CRS, asthma, and bronchiectasis, who have high healthcare utilization. By identifying this important comorbidity for which to screen, healthcare professionals can take proactive steps to improve patient care in these patients.

Research presented at the AAAAI Annual Meeting, February 25-28 in Phoenix, Arizona, is published in an online supplement to The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

