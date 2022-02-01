Snaptron, A Leading Switch Manufacturer, Updates Look and Announces Rebrand

WINDSOR, Colo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Snaptron announced today the company's rebrand to support its evolution into new switch technologies. Trusted by engineers worldwide for over 30 years, Snaptron manufactures metal dome switches, metal dome arrays, and related automation and test equipment.
The updated visual identity reflects Snaptron's long-term vision to provide cutting-edge switch solutions to its customers that echo changes in the market. The rebrand is one of several significant initiatives launched in recent years. Snaptron has revamped and expanded its product portfolio to address new trends in electronics and provide solutions that improve production.
"We're leaning into the future," said Brett Tatman, CEO of Snaptron, "As we evolve and expand our product offerings, our visual look has to mirror that shift. Over our 30-year+ history, we have strived to stay ahead of industry changes and trends—and provide our customers with the highest quality products. It's time our look reflected that commitment."
On a design level, the new icon represents the Snaptron name and emulates its core values: quality, innovation, and agility. The design is a modern take on circuit board patterns–a tribute to the old logo and represents a commitment to innovation. In addition, the new brand identity better represents the wide range of industries Snaptron serves outside the traditional membrane market.
The rebrand includes a new logo, revised color pallet, a refreshed website, and updated social media channels. For more information on the evolution of the brand and where we are going, visit: https://snaptron.com/about/
Media Contact
Nicole Kangos, Snaptron, 1 9706865682, nkangos@snaptron.com
SOURCE Snaptron
