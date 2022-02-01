SparkCognition's Award-Winning Cybersecurity Solution Providing Zero-Day Protection Now Available in Lenovo's Small Business Store

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions for business, announced its award-winning AI endpoint protection product (EPP) solution, DeepArmor, is now available in the LenovoPRO Small Business Store.
"We are proud to work with Lenovo to bring our AI-enabled cyber solution to a broader range of small business users, helping them to detect and prevent even the most sophisticated zero-day cyber threats," said Vijay Doradla, President at SparkCognition. "The Deep Armor technology, based on advanced machine learning models, can help prevent never before seen cyberattacks, even while working offline, requiring less than four megabytes of space for deployment."
A new cyberattack occurs every 39 seconds, putting businesses at risk of being compromised, shut down, and ransomed. SparkCognition developed DeepArmor as the first line of defense to prevent cyber threats at the edge. Built on proven AI and machine learning (ML) models, rather than rules, heuristics, and specific signatures, DeepArmor helps to prevent malware from accessing sensitive data, taking operational control, and compromising asset integrity, blocking known and new ransomware, trojans, and viruses. Its endpoint protection works both online and off, and installs and activates within minutes, without needing IT support or security skills.
"Two in five small to mid-sized businesses were impacted by ransomware in 2020, with 43% lacking any type of cybersecurity defense," said Marc Davis, Senior Director of Business Development at SparkCognition. "Extending our AI expertise and trusted and tested cyber solutions to Lenovo's small business customers is just one way we're able to work together to serve businesses in further protecting their endpoints."
Lenovo is a leading OEM in cybersecurity that takes a secure-by-design approach to embed security features throughout the entire lifecycle across device components, ranging from hardware and below-the-operating-system, all the way to the cloud layers. By working with software providers like SparkCognition, Lenovo is able to offer its customers more solutions to further protect their data privacy, intellectual property, strategic investments, and customers.
To learn more about SparkCognition, visit www.sparkcognition.com.
About SparkCognition
SparkCognition's award-winning AI solutions allow organizations to predict future outcomes, optimize processes, and prevent cyberattacks. We partner with the world's industry leaders to analyze, optimize, and learn from data, augment human intelligence, drive profitable growth, and achieve operational excellence. Our patented AI, machine learning, and natural language technologies lead the industry in innovation and accelerate digital transformation. Our solutions allow organizations to solve critical challenges—prevent unexpected downtime, maximize asset performance, optimize prices, and ensure worker safety while avoiding zero-day cyberattacks on essential IT and OT infrastructure. To learn more about how SparkCognition's AI solutions can unlock the power in your data, visit www.sparkcognition.com.
LENOVO is a trademark of Lenovo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022, Lenovo Group Limited.
Contact Info
Cara Schwartzkopf
Communications Manager
cschwartzkopf@sparkcognition.com
251-501-6121
SOURCE SparkCognition
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.