NatWest Group Extends Relationship with SS&C

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. SSNC today announced that RBS Collective Investment Funds Limited ("RBSCIFL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Westminster Group plc ("NatWest"), has renewed and expanded its transfer agency contract with SS&C. RBSCIFL migrated more than 700,000 child trust funds (CTF), 36,000 individual savings accounts, and 20,000 Junior Investor Savings Accounts (JISA) to SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions ("GIDS") as part of the expansion.
RBSCIFL will introduce several new digital servicing channels following the migration, including a mobile-friendly CTF maturity process, the Digital Investor portal, mobile applications, webchat and secure messaging.
"We are pleased to extend our long and valued relationship with RBS Collective Investment Funds. We will consolidate over 800,000 investor portfolios onto our single technology and servicing platform, streamlining and modernizing RBSCIFL's operations in the process," said Spencer Baum, Senior Director, Head of Client Service & Relationship Management, SS&C GIDS. "We are providing RBSCIFL with the tools to meet the evolving needs of their retail clients and engage with the next generation of investors."
Learn more about SS&C's Global Investor and Distribution Solutions here.
About RBS Collective Investment Funds
RBS Collective Investment Funds Limited provides collective investment management services for clients across the wider NatWest Group.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.
SOURCE: SS&C
Additional information about SS&C SSNC is available at www.ssctech.com.
Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
SOURCE SS&C
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.