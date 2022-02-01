Bayard Appoints Chris Sinclair as Company's First Chief People Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayard, a full-service advertising agency focused on recruitment marketing, today announces the appointment of Chris Sinclair to Chief People Officer, a new role on Bayard's executive team. A seasoned human resources executive with experience in both the U.S. and Europe, Sinclair will work closely with the leadership team to develop and execute human capital strategies and processes that meet, support, and enhance Bayard's overall business objectives. He will also be a driving force for cultural programming, as well as the agency's ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion so that Bayard continues its long-standing history as a best-in-class organization.



Reporting to CEO Louis Naviasky, in addition to spearheading HR strategies, Sinclair will serve as a strategic business partner, managing the delivery of human resources solutions including talent acquisition and planning, performance management, compensation and benefits, learning and development, culture initiatives, and the overall employee experience. He will also serve as a key line of communication between employees, the executive management team, and Bayard's board of directors.



"It is a pleasure to welcome Chris as the newest member of our executive team and the company's first Chief People Officer," said Naviasky. "Human resources has never been more important than it is today, and Chris is the right leader to help us as we continue to grow our business and develop initiatives that foster an extraordinary experience for all employees. Chris has a proven track record of generating results across a variety of HR functions, and he is poised to deliver on our commitment to attract and retain top talent."



Sinclair brings almost 20 years of experience at professional services firms, with the last decade being focused on leading human resources at prominent marketing and technology agencies. Most recently, Sinclair served as the Vice President of Global Talent for Momentum Holdings, where he was responsible for talent strategy, executive search, and M&A across a portfolio of companies with upward of 1,000 employees. Prior to that, Sinclair led human resources for PMG, a Momentum Holdings portfolio company and global marketing firm, where he helped grow the agency from 30 people to over 500 while creating an award-winning culture recognized to Ad Age's Best Places to Work list six years in a row, securing the #1 spot in 2021. In addition, Sinclair has held leadership roles with global agencies Dentsu International and Digitas UK.

"Bayard is a global leader in talent acquisition and insights, and I am thrilled to be joining the company at a pivotal time during which the workplace as we know it is shifting and new ways of work are emerging," said Sinclair. "Employees have new and innovative ideas about what's important to them in their roles and their careers, and I'm excited to partner with the team to develop strategies and initiatives to meet those needs and create an even more skilled, diverse and engaged workforce here at Bayard."

About Bayard

Since 1923, Bayard has been a pioneer in the recruitment marketing space. With a focus on innovation, Bayard partners with employers across multiple industries, including transportation and logistics, healthcare, retail, and food service, to engage and acquire the most qualified and diverse candidates. As a full-service agency, Bayard helps companies achieve their hiring goals through proven, cost-effective methods that deliver high ROI. Bayard's suite of services is broken down into five main categories: insights, creative, media, recruitment process outsourcing, and recruitment automation. Led by a team of industry veterans, Bayard's adaptable solutions are based on aggregated industry best practices and innumerable case studies. With nearly 100 years of business acumen, Bayard understands the array of challenges facing talent acquisition leaders and works efficiently — and collaboratively — to deliver results. At Bayard, We Get Talent.

