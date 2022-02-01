First Coast Heroes Real Estate Partners With Side To Help More American Heroes Find Their Way Home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Coast Heroes Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that First Coast Heroes Real Estate, Jacksonville's premier military real estate specialist, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.

First Coast Heroes Real Estate co-founders Katie and Eric Hinojos are both U.S. Navy veterans, giving them insight into the unique real estate challenges faced by military personnel. After entering the industry, the pair channeled their energy into helping service members, veterans, health care workers, first responders, educators, and other American heroes grow wealth through smart property decisions. Together, they closed $31.2 million in transactions in 2021, and they were named November's Top Producers by Jacksonville Real Producers magazine that same year.

"We're fierce advocates for active duty, reservists and retired military personnel looking for property here in Jacksonville," said Eric Hinojos. "We work to help them make smart property decisions, and we're so grateful for the opportunity to serve them."

First Coast Heroes Real Estate caters to homebuyers, sellers, and investors in Northeast Florida, particularly Jacksonville. Since 2017, its agents have given back $744,000 in Hero Rewards to people who serve the nation and community through its affiliation with Homes for Heroes®.

Partnering with Side will ensure First Coast Heroes Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting First Coast Heroes Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, First Coast Heroes Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

"We're passionate about giving people the right tools and advice to make smart and educated decisions with their largest personal investments," continued Katie Hinojos. "Side has the best tools and tech available and amplifies our efforts with marketing, administrative, and legal services. With this support, we can focus on guiding local heroes through their real estate journey to secure their future."

About First Coast Heroes Real Estate

First Coast Heroes Real Estate's mission is to help members of the U.S. Military, first responders, educators, and health care professionals navigate the real estate market. Its focus on integrity and exceptional service has helped it become the leading military-oriented real estate company in the area, with a passion for helping service members confidently PCS in and out of the Jax area with as little stress as possible.By providing smart, honest advice, First Coast Heroes Real Estate helps American heroes achieve their real estate dreams. For more information, visit http://www.firstcoastheroes.com.

About Side

Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

Media Contact

Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com

SOURCE Side