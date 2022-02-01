Rimidi Achieves 72% Revenue Growth, Grows Client Base by 141% in 2021

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rimidi, a leading clinical management platform designed to optimize clinical workflows, enhance patient experiences and achieve quality objectives, today announced that the company increased its revenue by 72% and grew its client base by triple digits in 2021. The increase in growth was driven in part by ever-changing provider demands as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Rimidi's ability to meet the needs of its hospital and health system customers via innovative technology enhancements and offerings.
Specifically, in 2021 Rimidi grew its number of EHR integrations by 275%, with the greatest growth among clients with Epic and NextGen EHRs. In addition, the company announced new enhancements to its EHR-integrated platform, bringing RPM, chronic care management, clinical decision support, and patient reported outcomes together to risk stratify patients and identify the right level of intervention, close gaps in care, prevent readmissions, and drive efficiencies in rapidly evolving clinical workflows. Rimidi also announced the official launch of its EHR-integrated Patient Reported Outcomes (PROs) tool, Survé by Rimidi, which delivers questionnaires directly to patients on their device in real-time or in an appointment-driven or data-driven context, working within the existing EHR and layering on configurable clinical decision support.
"As health systems continued to feel the strain of COVID-19, our team at Rimidi worked directly with our customers to ensure they had the tools, solutions and services necessary to deliver better workflows, experiences and outcomes," said Lucienne Ide, MD, PhD, founder of Rimidi. "As we enter the new year with interoperability and value-based care as the catalyst for the future of healthcare, we remain focused and committed on giving clinicians access to a complete, curated view of each patient's health with actionable insights across a portfolio of device and EHR data sources."
As an additional result of its 2021 momentum, Rimidi now serves many notable health systems across 16 states, including Emory Healthcare, Leon Medical Centers, Boston Medical Center, Green River Medical Center and Northeast Valley Health Corporation.
Additional 2021 Rimidi milestones include:
- Named a quarterfinalist for the UCSF Digital Health Awards 2021 for the third year in a row, in the New EHR Advance category
- Achieved a 2021 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70, putting the company in the 100th Percentile for the Software industry
- Added a number of new device integrations, including SmartMeter Blood Pressure Cuff and Scale, iBloodPressure™ and iScale™, and AliveCor's KardiaMobile and KardiaMobile 6L EKGs
In 2022 as Rimidi heads into its 10th year of operations, the company has additional product and technology developments planned for the coming months, including the ability to integrate Abbott's FreeStyle Libre CGM and to add SmartMeter's Cellular Pulse Oximeter, iPulseOx™, as well as Arkray's Bluetooth glucometer, GLUCOCARD Shine CONNEX.
For more information on Rimidi, its solutions, and to stay abreast of upcoming news and updates, visit http://www.rimidi.com and follow the company on Twitter @JointheRimidi.
About Rimidi
Created by doctors, Rimidi's leading clinical management platform empowers healthcare organizations to optimize clinical workflows, enhance patient experiences and achieve quality objectives. By bringing together clinical decision support, remote patient monitoring and patient reported outcomes in a unified, composable, FHIR-based platform, Rimidi supports a broad range of clinical use cases and institutional priorities across large and small healthcare organizations. For more information, visit rimidi.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
