Greenline POS Announces e-Commerce and Live Menu Integration with Jane

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenline POS, Canada's fully compliant cannabis retail point-of-sale (POS) software, today announced its e-commerce and live menu integration with Jane Technologies, Inc. ("Jane"), a leading cannabis e-commerce provider. The partnership will allow digital efficiency to cannabis retailers while enhancing the online ordering experience for Greenline's Canadian customers, rolling out first in Ontario, followed by the rest of the provinces.

Greenline's e-commerce and live menu integration with Jane sets the standard in streamlined operations for Canadian cannabis retailers.

"Greenline is excited to expand our best-in-class e-commerce solution offerings to Canadian cannabis retailers, says Albert Kim, CEO of Greenline POS. "Recent events have shown just how important it is for cannabis retailers of all sizes to have robust online platforms. Jane has shown exceptional capabilities in the US cannabis retail market, and we're proud to support their expansion into Canada."

As consumer preference shifts to e-commerce across all CPG categories, significant growth in cannabis sales is expected to take place online. The integrated functionality is designed to meet the expected demand unlocking all online order points of origin into one centralized system.

"Our mission at Jane is to bring confidence to the cannabis shopping experience and we believe in partnering with companies dedicated to creating the most efficient and accessible cannabis industry possible," said Socrates Rosenfeld, Co-founder and CEO of Jane. "We're looking forward to joining forces with Greenline to set the standard in streamlined operations, building a better industry for both the operators as well as the consumers."

About Greenline

Greenline is a compliant and scalable Canadian cannabis retail infrastructure provider, powering over 700 licensed cannabis retailers across Canada with everything from in-store point-of-sale to online e-commerce, with a strong marketplace of app integrations. For more information, email sales@getgreenline.co or visit https://getgreenline.co .

About Jane Technologies, Inc.

Jane is the cannabis industry's first fully automated e-commerce solution, powering 2,300+ dispensaries and brands across 38 U.S. state markets as well as the Canadian market. Jane's unique offering provides dispensaries and brands with a turnkey e-commerce solution, including real-time POS integration, curated product content (the best pictures, descriptions, verified reviews, etc.), and retail and market analytics. For more information, email info@iheartjane.com or visit www.iheartjane.com .



