ADAPT MEDIA AND ACTV8ME™ ACTIVATE A MATCH MADE IN DOOH ATTRIBUTION HEAVEN!

ACTV8me's proprietary SQR Code™ technology platform provides the data bedrock for enhanced attribution measurement to Adapt's DOOH clients across Canada.

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- Adapt Media, an agile place-based Out-Of-Home provider, today proudly announces a partnership with ACTV8me, a trailblazer in mobile ad-tech. With QR codes being a ubiquitous part of pandemic life and the post-Covid future, Adapt's DOOH advertisers can now expect a previously unseen level of attribution metrics and engagement possibilities through ACTV8me's first-to-market Sequential QR™ Code (SQR Code™). Along with its superior measurement capability, this tech can amplify digital OOH ads bundled with targeted offers, sweepstakes, app downloads, and loyalty programs from any DOOH screen.

Amanda Newell, Adapt Media's Chief Revenue Officer, is thrilled to offer ACTV8me's full range of footfall attribution and engaging content options to Adapt's consumers. "Showing a direct link between DOOH advertising campaigns and sales continues to be the Holy Grail for our medium. We're happy to act as the Indiana Jones in offering ACTV8me's entire suite of mobile tech solutions to a data-thirsty Canadian media market!"

David Schreff, CEO at ACTV8me, said, "Our ACTV8me team is so excited to partner with Adapt Media, considering their expertise at serving Canadian consumers with over 1 billion monthly OOH impressions in 1,000+ markets. By layering Adapt's OOH touchpoints with ACTV8me's Sequential QR™ Code integrated to iOS and Android mobile wallets with geo-fencing proximity reminders, consumers can enjoy new brand promotional offers, while advertisers can derive new opt-in, content-to-commerce data, full-funnel ad monetization, and attribution measurement."

About Adapt Media (www.adaptmedia.com)

Adapt Media, a trusted Canadian OOH provider, is focused on providing advertising space at premium airport lounges, DriveTest Ontario centres, and thousands of Circle K and independent convenience stores/gas stations across Canada. Adapt Media's sister company Chameleon Digital Media is a full-service digital agency with expertise in mobile location data. Now in its 23rd year in business, Adapt Media has grown to include street-level and in-store advertising in over 1,000 cities and towns across the nation and is well-known for building bespoke ad networks.

About ACTV8me (www.actv8me.com)

ACTV8me's patented and proprietary media technology enables measurable engagement and attribution across all distributed content. The platform powers an interactive and transactional overlay that linear and streaming media networks, retailers, sports and entertainment venues, digital out-of-home providers, and brand advertisers leverage across content and ad campaigns, connecting marketing spend to measurable sales outcomes. ACTV8me partners provide consumers with new valuable offers, digital coupons, and unique content, based on their age, gender, location and media consumption behavior, enabling global brands to drive measurable ROI. As a leader in interactive media experiences, including the new breakthrough SQR Code™ (Sequential QR™ Code), ACTV8me also partners with global television producers to drive unique shoppable content experiences from any media source.

