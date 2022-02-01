CMS Corporation Announces Customized Mechanical Solutions LLC.

BARGERSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customized Mechanical Solutions LLC (CMS LLC), a part of the CMS Corporation (CMS) Group of Companies, is a vertically integrated global mechanical building systems contractor headquartered in Bargersville, IN. CMS LLC will support design-build and design-bid-build contracting approaches for both new construction and retrofit applications.

CMS Corporation is pleased to add Customized Mechanical Solutions LLC, to its group of companies, which also includes SQI LLC, ACCIONA CMS JV, JWC CMS JV II, Compass CMS JV and various other joint ventures. CMS Chairman/CEO, Ernest Enrique, stated, "We are very proud to introduce Customized Mechanical Solutions LLC. CMS LLC's capabilities are expansive and are sure to deliver the marketplace a unique offering of self-performance mechanical work in both the commercial and industrial sectors."

CMS LLC will self-perform work in both the commercial and industrial sectors, including scopes of work related to the provision, installation, and service of heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, process piping systems, fueling and energy systems. To support CMS LLC's on-site project services, CMS LLC will utilize its extensive fabrication infrastructure, including a 12,500- square-foot complex located in Bargersville, IN, which permits its highly experienced team to fabricate custom skids, spool equipment, and piping systems.

CMS LLC President William Beach added, "CMS LLC looks forward to working together with CMS to continue serving a full range of commercial and federal government clients worldwide. CMS LLC will operate under the same strong core value system as CMS Corporation, thereby ensuring an exceptional work product in a positive and respect-driven environment."

About Customized Mechanical Solutions LLC: CMS LLC is a vertically integrated global mechanical building systems contractor headquartered in Bargersville, Indiana. Our construction services support design-build and design-bid-build contract approaches for both new construction and retrofit applications. CMS LLC self-performs work in both the commercial and industrial sectors, including scopes of work related to the provision, installation, and service of heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, process piping systems, fueling and energy systems. CMS LLC is certified minority-owned and a proud member of the CMS Group of Companies.

About CMS Corporation: CMS is an award-winning construction contractor providing extensive design-build, new construction, renovation, fueling systems, and energy and sustainability experience for a wide range of federal government and commercial clients worldwide. The CMS Group of Companies also provides strong self-performance capabilities in mechanical, piping and fabrication work. Our construction know-how and mechanical capability enable us to perform the most technically challenging projects. Our customer-first philosophy ensures the best customer experience on every project.

