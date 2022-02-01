The Toll-Free Exchange and Allstream Partner to Launch New Canada-Originated All Digital Toll-Free Service

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario and DENVER, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today enterprise communications became radically improved as Allstream and The Toll-Free Exchange announced a partnership to provide toll-free origination service for enterprise consumers across Canada and the United States. The new service leverages the exclusive routing capability of The Toll-Free Exchange to enable one-stop, one-step activation of inbound toll-free service from Canada, peered directly with the Inter-Exchange Carrier (IXC) and without the need to manage numbers at the 10-digit level.

"Today is an exciting day in enterprise connectivity as our partnership with The Toll-Free Exchange greatly reduces costs and simplifies the management of Canada-originated toll-free services," said Mike Strople, CEO of Allstream. "This partnership represents Allstream's continued commitment to North American voice and data network and to adopt advanced next-generation digital capabilities."

Using Allstream's national feature group network and The Toll-Free Exchange IPX platform, Responsible Organizations ("Resp Orgs") can for the first time quickly receive competitive flat-rate pricing and one-step service delivery through a digital platform that auto-provisions in real time. The new service also eliminates the need for managing service beyond the initial setup, as calls can be routed using a Resp Org ID.

"Our partnership with Allstream dramatically simplifies the process of managing IP based, toll-free service in and out of Canada," said David Aldworth, President of The Toll-Free Exchange. "The digital enablement made possible by the Toll-Free IPX platform has tremendous synergy when combined with Allstream's strong nationwide carrier network, in both Canada and the U.S."

Under the new service, when numbers port in or out there is no need to update third-party systems, as the routing reflects the Resp Org and is updated in the Somos SMS/800 system instantly. This reduces the complexity of dealing with multiple carriers and streamlines the processes service providers use to deliver toll-free to the enterprise.

In addition to the nationwide CIC based service provided by Allstream in Canada, The Toll-Free Exchange platform enables Resp Org to Resp Org peering, a patented routing method exclusive to The Toll-Free Exchange. Partners of the Exchange will immediately peer traffic with other carriers and service providers such as Peerless, Intrado, Five9, inContact, and many more. In addition, the IPX platform provides disaster recovery, cost control and other routing, rating and BI/BA capabilities.

About Allstream

Allstream is a leader in business communications throughout Canada and the United States; what differentiates us is that we are big enough to deliver and small enough to care. With Allstream, customers benefit from access to an expansive network of experts and a team focused on reliability. As a single provider of voice, collaboration and connectivity solutions, Allstream makes communication and collaboration easy. The combination of our purpose-built network and scalable solutions means we can deliver the latest technology and customer experience to drive our customers into the future.

About The Toll-Free Exchange

The Toll-Free Exchange is a carrier neutral IPX network and digital platform directly connecting the toll-free Responsible Organization (Resp Org) and bypassing the Public Switched Telephone Network. This patented routing method reduces a Resp Org's costs while increasing revenue on each toll-free connection. The Resp Org member community includes all the largest global toll-free service providers and consumers. For more information visit http://www.tollfree.exchange.

