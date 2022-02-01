FNBC Bank & Trust Makes Business Banking Easy With New Digital Lending Capabilities

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FNBC Bank & Trust, a $650 million locally owned and locally managed community bank serving the Chicago metropolitan area, is making business banking easy by providing fast and efficient customer experiences through their expanded use of the Numerated Digital Loan Origination System.

Starting today, Feb. 1, Chicago area businesses will be able to easily apply online for a growing list of business loan products and enjoy an industry-leading experience consistent with the exceptional service for which FNBC Bank & Trust is known.

"We benefited from using Numerated's digital LOS to quickly get Paycheck Protection Program loans to our business clients," said FNBC Bank & Trust CEO John Madden. "After very positive feedback from customers on the convenient experience, and from bankers on the more efficient process, it was an easy decision to put our full suite of business and commercial lending products on Numerated. Fast forward to today, and we are proud to offer businesses in the greater Chicago metropolitan area fully digital business and commercial borrowing experiences that are on par with, if not better than, the big banks."

Numerated is a SaaS digital loan origination system for business banking that dramatically reduces work for financial institutions and their customers by using data. The platform pulls in data at each stage of origination, saving time for lenders and their business customers. Efficiencies include pre-filling applications, automating spreading, aggregating data and scoring applications, and fully automating the time-consuming preparation of document packages. More than 140 lenders have used the award-winning platform to process more than $50 billion in lending for over 400,000 businesses.

"FNBC Bank & Trust is an institution that puts their customers first. Their expanded use of the Numerated LOS shows they are committed to using technology that puts their customers first, as well," said Numerated CEO and co-founder Dan O'Malley. "We're excited to partner with FNBC Bank & Trust to make business banking as easy as possible for their Chicago area business clients."

Numerated's digital loan origination system supports a wide range of business banking products, including commercial and industrial lending, SBA lending, and business deposit account opening. Learn more by visiting http://www.numerated.com.

About Numerated

About FNBC Bank & Trust

FNBC Bank & Trust is a locally owned and locally managed community bank with a 100-year history of providing financial services, support and leadership to communities throughout the Chicago metropolitan area. For more information, call us at 708-482-7700 or visit our website at http://www.fnbcbt.com.

