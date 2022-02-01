Teachers Mitigate Reading Learning Loss for Millions of Students With MetaMetrics' Lexile Measures From Acadience Learning K-6

DURHAM, N.C. and EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As teachers around the country continue to implement strategies to mitigate learning loss increased by the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, many now have powerful data for linking assessment to instruction as the result of a new partnership between MetaMetrics and Acadience Learning. The two leading education research organizations collaborated on a study that correlated the Acadience Reading K-6 (previously known as DIBELS Next) scores with MetaMetrics' Lexile® measures, creating a composite score on the Lexile scale that all students taking Acadience Learning's assessments receive.

The Lexile® Framework for Reading places both the student and instructional material on the same scale to match the learner with reading materials at their ability level. Acadience Reading K–6 is a universal screening and progress monitoring assessment that measures the acquisition of early literacy skills from kindergarten through sixth grade.

"In an Acadience classroom, all students take our assessments three times a year so that teachers can measure their reading development milestones and differentiate instruction to meet learning needs," said Alisa Dorman,CEO and President, Acadience Learning. "By linking our scores with Lexile measures, teachers have data that will help them improve outcomes by matching students to reading materials based on their ability level."

Millions of children around the country receive Lexile measures from Acadience Learning, ranging from K-6 students in New York City Public Schools to Utah's nearly 356,000 K-6 students.

"The efforts of Utah teachers during the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic have been heroic, but, like other states around the country, we still saw dramatic increases in learning loss across all grade levels, with first graders showing the largest decrease in English/language arts scores," said Darin Nielsen, the state's assistant superintendent of student learning.

Using Lexile measures from Acadience Learning, teachers will now have a powerful tool for using assessment to inform instruction and connecting students with reading materials that will help them grow their abilities and get back on track.

"With most schools having returned to their 'normal' schedules, educators continue to be faced with the unprecedented challenge of mitigating learning loss brought on by the unanticipated impact of the pandemic," said Malbert Smith, CEO and co-founder of MetaMetrics. "Through our partnership with Acadience Learning, many more teachers will have access to Lexile scores to support their dedicated efforts to accelerate reading development for their students."

About Acadience Learning

Acadience Learning is dedicated to providing leadership in the field of education. We aim to support educators by conducting high-quality research, developing innovative assessment solutions, creating practical educational tools, and delivering comprehensive professional development opportunities in order to help improve student, teacher and school outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.acadiencelearning.com.

About MetaMetrics

MetaMetrics is an award-winning education technology organization that offers the only scientifically valid, universal scales for measuring silent and oral reading and listening (Lexile) and math (Quantile) with plans to develop measures for writing. The Lexile and Quantile Frameworks measure student ability and the complexity of the content they encounter. Lexile and Quantile measures and related technologies link assessment to instruction and provide next steps for students of all ages and abilities. The measures also provide valuable insights about students' potential for growth. MetaMetrics' measures, products and services are licensed to dozens of education product companies to help achieve that growth. For 35 years, MetaMetrics' work is increasingly recognized for its research-based approach to improving learning. For more information, visit metametricsinc.com.

