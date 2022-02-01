Allsalt Maritime introduces new marine suspension seat series

VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allsalt Maritime has introduced the Shoxs Caster suspension seat series, designed to deliver a smoother ride for the offshore boater. The new Helmcaster and Saltcaster models represent the only all-in-one, fully featured suspension seat system for the recreational boater, eliminating the challenge of matching seat buckets with suspension bases like shock absorbing pedestals or modules.
The same suspension technology used in military shock mitigation systems has been tuned for recreational use. Every part of the Shoxs Caster Series is designed to work together to absorb wave impacts. Proprietary shock absorbing foam cushions are paired with the largest air shock available for recreational watercraft, delivering up to eight inches of compression and rebound-controlled impact mitigation.
The Shoxs Helmcaster features a flip-up bolster, and the Saltcaster features a fixed seat base and footrest option. Padded armrests and a reclining seat back are standard features. Optional features include height adjustment, fore/aft adjustment and swivel. A compact, adjustable height pedestal mount installs easily in new boat builds or aftermarket refits.
Every component is selected with the marine environment in mind. Hard coat anodized aluminum components, 316 stainless steel, and fiber reinforced composite seat backs result in a 'never-corrode' design.
ABYC compliant.
About Allsalt Maritime
Allsalt Maritime is a design, manufacturing and R&D firm specializing in marine shock mitigation technology. Allsalt Maritime leads the industry in human impact science and technology. Each product is intended to support a smoother, safer ride in rough seas. Allsalt Maritime is the home of the Shoxs and Kinetix brands.
Shoxs seats feature a patented and revolutionary impact mitigation design using marinized air shock technology to reduce physical impact on the passenger when traveling through rough waters.
Kinetix is an advanced shock monitoring system that records impact exposure data on vessels, seats, and crew.
For more information: www.allsalt.com
SOURCE Allsalt Maritime Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.