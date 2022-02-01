Allsalt Maritime introduces new marine suspension seat series

VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allsalt Maritime has introduced the Shoxs Caster suspension seat series, designed to deliver a smoother ride for the offshore boater. The new Helmcaster and Saltcaster models represent the only all-in-one, fully featured suspension seat system for the recreational boater, eliminating the challenge of matching seat buckets with suspension bases like shock absorbing pedestals or modules.

The same suspension technology used in military shock mitigation systems has been tuned for recreational use. Every part of the Shoxs Caster Series is designed to work together to absorb wave impacts. Proprietary shock absorbing foam cushions are paired with the largest air shock available for recreational watercraft, delivering up to eight inches of compression and rebound-controlled impact mitigation.

The Shoxs Helmcaster features a flip-up bolster, and the Saltcaster features a fixed seat base and footrest option. Padded armrests and a reclining seat back are standard features. Optional features include height adjustment, fore/aft adjustment and swivel. A compact, adjustable height pedestal mount installs easily in new boat builds or aftermarket refits.

Every component is selected with the marine environment in mind. Hard coat anodized aluminum components, 316 stainless steel, and fiber reinforced composite seat backs result in a 'never-corrode' design.

ABYC compliant.

About Allsalt Maritime

Allsalt Maritime is a design, manufacturing and R&D firm specializing in marine shock mitigation technology. Allsalt Maritime leads the industry in human impact science and technology. Each product is intended to support a smoother, safer ride in rough seas. Allsalt Maritime is the home of the Shoxs and Kinetix brands.

Shoxs seats feature a patented and revolutionary impact mitigation design using marinized air shock technology to reduce physical impact on the passenger when traveling through rough waters.

Kinetix is an advanced shock monitoring system that records impact exposure data on vessels, seats, and crew.

For more information: www.allsalt.com

