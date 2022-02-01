World Nutella® Day - Created by the fans for the fans

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, February 5th Nutella® lovers and fans will unite all over the world to celebrate World Nutella® Day, coming together on social media, to share recipes and stories, and to savor the taste of the world's favorite hazelnut spread.
Spontaneously created in 2007 by American blogger Sara Rosso, who decided to create a celebratory day to inspire and unite the global Nutella® community to share their passion for Nutella® on social media, World Nutella® Day quickly became a global phenomenon, as fans everywhere shared their love for Nutella®.
This year Nutella® fans celebrate alongside Claire Holt, best known for her roles on Pretty Little Liars and The Vampire Diaries. Claire is sharing her longtime love for the hazelnut spread and celebrating the big day with her family.
"Nutella has always been one of my favorite spreads since I was a child," said Claire Holt. "A jar of Nutella never lasted long between me and my 3 siblings! Creating those same special memories for my kids is so important, even if it is as simple as making pancakes with Nutella on a Saturday morning."
Taking on the important job of sampling a variety of Nutella creations, Claire deepened her love for the brand when she recently visited Nutella Café in Chicago, IL. More on Claire's tasting session and to see how her and her family celebrate World Nutella Day can be found on her Instagram.
Also spreading the hazelnut love this World Nutella Day is pancake artists, Dancakes. Known for their lifelike pancake portraits, Dancakes is showing fans a few ways to plus up their morning pancakes with Nutella. In honor of the holiday fans can even try to mimic drawing a Nutella jar on a pancake – what is more celebratory than that!
Nutella® fans can once again share their love for Nutella® on Twitter @Nutelladay and on their social media pages (Facebook, Instagram) using the hashtag #WorldNutellaDay. Fans can follow the celebration by liking the Nutella Official Facebook page or following on Twitter @Nutelladay. Fans can also visit www.nutella.day for inspiring content on how to celebrate.
About Nutella®
Nutella was born in 1964. The unique hazelnut spread that millions of people around the world love, is made with a meticulous selection of high-quality ingredients and an exacting, artisan-inspired production.
Today, the popular hazelnut spread is available in around 160 countries worldwide and has been sold for 58 years.
For further information, please contact:
Jaclyn Giuliano
jgiuliano@golin.com
SOURCE Nutella
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.