ShoppingGives Launches National Cancer Prevention Month Coalition Benefitting the American Cancer Society

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShoppingGives , the leading social impact commerce platform, today announces the National Cancer Prevention Month Coalition of retail brands supporting the American Cancer Society (ACS). The coalition unites a variety of brands using ShoppingGives' fundraising tech to pledge a percentage of sales to the nonprofit and turbocharges the campaign launched last month by ShoppingGives' partner Muertos Coffee Co .

"With cancer screenings having declined precipitously during the pandemic, ACS' work to further early detection is in dire need," said Eli Held, CEO of Muertos Coffee Co. "We launched our donation campaign to support ACS' vital efforts, and we're excited to join forces with other ShoppingGives partners to take this initiative even further."

Already ten brands have joined this coalition, in addition to Muertos Coffee Co., and ShoppingGives encourages more to come on board. Participating brands will feature ACS on their websites and donate a percentage of their sales to the organization through this month. By leveraging ShoppingGives simple website integrations, these retailers' customers will be able to engage directly in creating impact by seeing how their purchase supports ACS.

"It's amazing to see our brand partners stepping up to support organizations like ACS and their timely work making early cancer screenings easily accessible," said Molly Treretola, Head of Social Impact at ShoppingGives. "The giving initiative begun by Muertos Coffee Co. marks just the beginning, and we're proud to play our part in broadening the base of support for this campaign."

This campaign with ACS is part of ShoppingGives' larger coalition initiative, which brings together online retailers, their customers, and nonprofits they're keen on supporting. With ShoppingGives' technology, brands are able to quickly join these targeted giving campaigns and leverage timely customer interest to maximize impact. Brands can learn more about the National Cancer Prevention Month Coalition and apply to participate in the coalition here .

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. Until they do, they'll be funding and conducting research, sharing expert information, supporting patients, and spreading the word about prevention. All so you can live longer — and better. Learn more about the American Cancer Society here .

About ShoppingGives

ShoppingGives, the leading social impact commerce platform, is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands including Coach, Steve Madden, GREATS, Kenneth Cole, Natori, Dr. Bronner's, TRX Training, Sakara Life, Solstice Sunglasses, Fresh Clean Tees, Blind Barber, and Neighborhood Goods to accelerate their growth through integrated social impact. Our suite of social impact marketing technologies enables a data-driven approach to cause-marketing, empowering brands to create more authentic, higher-converting customer experiences by promoting corporate social responsibility while maintaining cause marketing regulation, enabling donations 1.5M+ 501c(3) nonprofits.

About Muertos Coffee Co.

Muertos Coffee Co. is Owned & Operated by Firefighters. We are dedicated to building Community and Unity with Coffee as our platform. We donate 5% of all sales back to Firefighter and First Responder-related Foundations and Associations. We specialize in Quality Coffee at an even better price that makes a community impact. What sets Muertos Coffee apart is our philanthropic efforts, as well as our Day of the Dead (Dia de Los Muertos) Branding. We are proud to be able to support Foundations and Associations across the nation so that they can better support the communities in which they serve.

You can support a variety of Causes on our website at www.muertoscoffeeco.com . We work directly with American Cancer Society in the Fight against Cancer.

