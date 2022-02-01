America First Political Committee Chairman KW MILLER Considers Primarying Florida RINO Carlos Gimenez (FL-26) in August 2022

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America First Political Committee ('America First') announced today that their Chairman KW Miller is considering Primarying RINO Carlos Gimenez (FL-26) in August 2022. KW Miller is a long-time resident of South Florida and has significant ties to Florida's 26th Congressional District which includes a portion of southern Dade County and all of Monroe County, Florida.

Gimenez is one of many RINO's that America First has targeted for Primary elections across the USA in 2022. Gimenez is NOT supported by America First, Donald Trump or the Republican Party.

RINO Carlos Gimenez has voted with Nancy Pelosi and the radical leftists far too many times in Congress. Gimenez also defended disgraced RINO Liz Cheney after she voted in favor of the 'Sham Impeachment' against Donald Trump. Gimenez doubled down in defending Cheney after the Republican Caucus censored and removed RINO Liz Cheney from Republican Party Leadership.

RINO Gimenez also voted for the 'January 6' Socialist Democrat witch hunt against American Citizens and Republican voters. Gimenez, like RINO Liz Cheney openly votes and sides with the Socialist and Radical Democrats.

Some other notable examples of Gimenez Socialist votes include:

RINO Gimenez openly supported and voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. That alone was grounds for expulsion from the GOP;

RINO Gimenez voted with Nancy Pelosi on H.R. 550, to allow the federal government to create a database, track unvaccinated Americans, who could be targeted, segregated, discriminated against, and forced to comply with vaccination mandates;

RINO Gimenez voted with Nancy Pelosi on Anti-Second Amendment legislation HR-8, making it more difficult for law-abiding citizens to purchase, own, carry, and use a firearm;

RINO Gimenez voted with Nancy Pelosi on H.R. 6 for 'Open Borders and Amnesty' to over 20 million criminal illegal aliens, which would permanently avoid deportation, obtain a pathway to citizenship, and full voting rights;

RINO Gimenez also voted with Nancy Pelosi to strip Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of all Congressional Committee positions.

Our mission is to protect the integrity of the U.S. Constitution, promote conservative political candidates and policy that puts America First.

