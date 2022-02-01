Helios Visions Co-Founder Named Vice-Chair of the CompTIA Drone Advisory Council

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helios Visions ( www.heliosvisions.com ) Co-Founder Ted Parisot was recently named as Vice-Chair of the CompTIA Drone Advisory Council, alongside Co-Chairs Kimberly Penn , Founder, and CEO of Professor Drones, and David Krause, Co-Owner of Influential Drones . The CompTIA Drone Advisory Council works to increase awareness and adoption of business opportunities in the drone/UAV ecosystem. Members include industry leaders from hardware manufacturers, video and component manufacturers, mapping software developers, platform providers, insurance companies, experts in FAA regulations and policies, drone pilots and instructors, lawyers, and flight service providers.

On his appointment as Vice-Chair of the Drone Industry Advisory Council, Ted Parisot of Helios Visions said, "My experience with the CompTIA Drone Industry Advisory Council has been very rewarding and so I jumped at the opportunity to increase my involvement with the group to help further the objectives of increasing awareness and adoption in the usage of drones in this fast-growing industry."

"CompTIA's Drone Advisory Council, which brings together the most innovative companies and professionals in this growing industry, is dedicated to developing timely research and producing standards and educational materials to ensure best practices are shared across the industry," said Deborah Kestin Schildkraut, Vice President, Member Engagement for CompTIA. "Ted Parisot has been a key contributor to the growth and success of the Drone Advisory Council. We're pleased he will continue to share his expertise in his new role as vice-chair."

The Drone Advisory Council explores new routes to market for this fast-growing industry and acts as a think tank of subject matter experts. The group provides invaluable insight in the development of educational materials, research, tools, certifications and other business-enablement resources. The council collaborates with CompTIA's other industry advisory councils around business applications, the internet of things, blockchain and the IT channel. By working together, the Drone Industry Advisory Council is able to:

Identify and document drone industry best practice standards.

Showcase the application of emerging aerial technologies in business.

Refine and enhance industry requirements.

Foster greater adoption and expansion of drone technologies.

