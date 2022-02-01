RLH Equity Partners Announces Promotions and New Hire

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLH Equity Partners (RLH), a leading middle market growth equity investment firm, is pleased to announce two promotions among members of its investment team and one recent addition to the firm roster. Rob Rodin has become Vice Chair of RLH, Ari Adler has been promoted to Vice President, and Paul Fortin has joined the firm as an Associate.
- Rob Rodin has been promoted to Vice Chair of the firm. Rob has been a member of the RLH team since 2007, initially serving as a Strategic Advisor and, since 2016, as a Managing Director. Over the past nearly 15 years, Rob has helped well over a dozen RLH portfolio companies create significant value through his insights on strategy, go-to-market techniques, and sales enablement, among other topics. Earlier in his career, Rob served for over 10 years as CEO and President of Marshall Industries MI, a global industrial electronics distributor and supply chain management company with over $2 billion in sales.
- Ari Adler has been promoted to Vice President. Since joining the firm in 2020, Ari's investment experience includes portfolio companies Astound Commerce, Imre, Inspirage, and Illuminate, where he has been involved in structuring, negotiating, and closing investments as well as assisting post-investment at the Board level. Prior to joining RLH, Ari worked in principal investing at JMI Equity and in investment banking at Jefferies.
- Paul Fortin joined RLH as an Associate, bringing to the firm a range of transactional experience and perspective garnered during his prior work in the Investment Banking group of Huron and as a Consultant at EY. Paul holds a BS degree in Accounting / Business Analytics, with honors, from the Farmer School of Business at Miami University.
RLH co-founder J. Christopher Lewis commented, "We are pleased to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of our colleagues with these well-deserved promotions. Each of them has brought value to our investors and our portfolio companies while exemplifying the team-based approach of RLH. We are also excited to welcome Paul to the firm and believe he will make significant contributions to RLH's future success."
About RLH Equity Partners
RLH Equity Partners invests, together with entrepreneurial leadership teams, in uniquely positioned, high growth, knowledge-based enterprises. Our portfolio companies span the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors and typically have $30-150 million of annual revenue at the time of investment. The RLH investment team, which averages 15 years of private equity experience, provides strategic and operational guidance to our portfolio companies in navigating the opportunities and challenges of scale and rapid growth. Our insights and processes to drive enterprise value have been honed over RLH's 40+ year history of successful investing. RLH currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.
