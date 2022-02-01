AACSB Announces 2022 Class of Influential Leaders

Seventh annual Influential Leaders initiative recognizes 27 champions of diversity and inclusion
TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB)—the world's largest business education alliance—announces today its 2022 Class of Influential Leaders, a group of 27 business school alumni serving as champions of diversity and inclusion.
Now in its seventh year, AACSB's Influential Leaders member spotlight program recognizes more than 250 business school graduates who have created lasting impact in business and society. All honorees have earned an undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral degree from one of the more than 900 AACSB-accredited business schools worldwide.
The 2022 honorees include advocates across businesses, nonprofits, academia, and governments who are educating and empowering others to create welcoming, inclusive spaces for all. Together, they represent one facet of business education's efforts to elevate diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) in the workforce and society—a key feature of AACSB's 2020 business accreditation standards and the focus of a recently released positioning paper. The paper illustrates AACSB's commitment to equitable access to high-quality business education globally and calls on the business education community to embed the tenets of DEIB into its strategies and cultures.
"The 2022 Influential Leaders show us there are many ways to elevate the voices and perspectives of all. These individuals inspire us to listen, learn, and act with authenticity and courage," said Caryn Beck-Dudley, AACSB president and CEO. "We must build on their momentum and commit to creating environments of opportunity that benefit everyone."
Each Influential Leader was nominated by their alma mater with inspiring stories, demonstrating how the honoree leads and innovates within their industry, contributes to their community, and encourages future business leaders. Support for the 2022 Influential Leaders initiative is provided by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC).
The unique stories of each honoree, and how they are creating meaningful, lasting impact in the world, are available at aacsb.edu/influential-leaders.
About AACSB
Established in 1916, AACSB is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.
SOURCE AACSB International
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.