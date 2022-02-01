Praesidian Capital Successfully Exits Investment in Consumer Business

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a leading middle market private equity firm, announced today that it has successfully exited its investment in House of Television Rentals, Inc. ("HOTV" or the "Company"). Praesidian's exit was in concert with a sale of the business to Arona Corporation.
HOTV, headquartered in Jamestown, New York, operates stores in Western NY and Northwestern PA that offer appliances, electronics, and furniture to customers on a "rent-to-own" basis.
Tom Duffy, Praesidian Capital Partner, commented: "During our partnership, the talented management team initiated and executed on several critical strategic initiatives. We are very pleased with the outcome of this investment and believe HOTV is well positioned for continued success."
About Praesidian Capital
Praesidian Capital is an innovative private investment firm focused on control investments in private lower middle market businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and selectively in Northern Europe. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.
To discuss prospective investment opportunities please contact:
Jason Drattell, Managing Partner – jdrattell@praesidian.com (212) 520-2620
Tom Duffy, Partner – tduffy@praesidian.com (212) 520-2617
Media Contact:
Linda Dignelli
328850@email4pr.com
212-520-2619
SOURCE Praesidian Capital
