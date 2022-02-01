Fall in Love at First Bite with Creamistry's Newest Creation

FULLERTON, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creamistry, a California-based concept specializing in customizable made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream, milkshakes, and other frozen treats, has launched a new Strawberry Shortcake Creation made with their classic strawberry ice cream layered with butter cake, fresh strawberry slices, and strawberry sauce. It is available for a limited time beginning February 1 at all Creamistry locations.

"Our newest Creation takes inspiration from the classic strawberry shortcake which is typically enjoyed with whipped cream," said Marketing Director, Kenny Cho. "We've incorporated our freshly handcrafted ice cream and a few recipe tweaks to create a new, lovely frozen treat that our guests will fall head over heels for this Valentine's Day."

Customers can choose to upgrade their Strawberry Shortcake Creation with a fresh-off-the-iron waffle cone or bowl, or have it blended into a creamy NitroShake, Creamistry's version of the classic milkshake prepared with their made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream. Like all their other frozen treats, Creamistry's Strawberry Shortcake Creation is prepared, mixed, and frozen to order using liquid nitrogen.

Here's how Creamistry works: Customers choose a portion size, then an ice cream base (Signature Premium, Vegan Coconut, Vegan Cashew, or Non-Dairy Sorbet) and one of 20+ flavors. Customers can further customize their order from a selection of premium toppings, mix-ins, and upgrades including candies, cookies and cereals, fresh fruit, sauces, made-to-order waffles, and freshly baked brownies. Each scoop is hand-crafted to order using liquid nitrogen, resulting in a rich, smooth and decadent ice cream experience. Other menu items include Creamistry Creations – signature combinations of premium ice cream, toppings, and sauces, NitroShakes, ice cream sandwiches, and affogatos, all customizable and made fresh to order.

About Creamistry

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2014, Creamistry is a Fullerton, California-based franchise that serves made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream using premium and natural ingredients that can be customized from a choice of over 50 flavors, toppings, and mix-ins. Currently, there are over 30 shops open and operating in five states including California, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.creamistry.com.

Contact:

Kenny Cho

Creamistry Franchise, Inc.

(657) 224-9602

328841@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fall-in-love-at-first-bite-with-creamistrys-newest-creation-301472109.html

SOURCE Creamistry Franchise, Inc.