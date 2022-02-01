Fall in Love at First Bite with Creamistry's Newest Creation

FULLERTON, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creamistry, a California-based concept specializing in customizable made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream, milkshakes, and other frozen treats, has launched a new Strawberry Shortcake Creation made with their classic strawberry ice cream layered with butter cake, fresh strawberry slices, and strawberry sauce. It is available for a limited time beginning February 1 at all Creamistry locations.
"Our newest Creation takes inspiration from the classic strawberry shortcake which is typically enjoyed with whipped cream," said Marketing Director, Kenny Cho. "We've incorporated our freshly handcrafted ice cream and a few recipe tweaks to create a new, lovely frozen treat that our guests will fall head over heels for this Valentine's Day."
Customers can choose to upgrade their Strawberry Shortcake Creation with a fresh-off-the-iron waffle cone or bowl, or have it blended into a creamy NitroShake, Creamistry's version of the classic milkshake prepared with their made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream. Like all their other frozen treats, Creamistry's Strawberry Shortcake Creation is prepared, mixed, and frozen to order using liquid nitrogen.
Here's how Creamistry works: Customers choose a portion size, then an ice cream base (Signature Premium, Vegan Coconut, Vegan Cashew, or Non-Dairy Sorbet) and one of 20+ flavors. Customers can further customize their order from a selection of premium toppings, mix-ins, and upgrades including candies, cookies and cereals, fresh fruit, sauces, made-to-order waffles, and freshly baked brownies. Each scoop is hand-crafted to order using liquid nitrogen, resulting in a rich, smooth and decadent ice cream experience. Other menu items include Creamistry Creations – signature combinations of premium ice cream, toppings, and sauces, NitroShakes, ice cream sandwiches, and affogatos, all customizable and made fresh to order.
About Creamistry
Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2014, Creamistry is a Fullerton, California-based franchise that serves made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream using premium and natural ingredients that can be customized from a choice of over 50 flavors, toppings, and mix-ins. Currently, there are over 30 shops open and operating in five states including California, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.creamistry.com.
Contact:
Kenny Cho
Creamistry Franchise, Inc.
(657) 224-9602
328841@email4pr.com
SOURCE Creamistry Franchise, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.