Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn Named Winner in 2022 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards®

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn, a member of Genesis Hospitality, was announced as a winner of the 2022 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards®, an accolade representing the top wedding professionals across the board in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism reviewed by couples on WeddingWire, a leading wedding vendor marketplace.

To determine these distinguished wedding professionals, WeddingWire analyzed reviews within its Vendor Directory across more than 20 service categories - from venues and caterers to florists and photographers - to find the most- and highest-rated vendors of the year. The winners exhibit superior professionalism, responsiveness, service and quality when interacting with the millions of couples who turn to WeddingWire to help with their wedding planning process each month.

Wedding professionals who win WeddingWire Couple's Choice Awards® are members of WeddingPro, a leading B2B wedding brand. A marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with more than 13 million unique monthly visitors who are planning weddings on WeddingWire and The Knot, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. Through its online marketplaces, educational programs and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses

Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn, also a recipient of The Knot Best of Weddings 2022 award, is honored to be one of the top vendors in Venue in Lambertville on WeddingWire.



For more information about Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn, please visit us on WeddingWire.



To learn more about the Couples' Choice Awards®, visit www.weddingwire.com/couples-choice-awards.



About WeddingWire

WeddingWire is a trusted online marketplace, connecting couples with local wedding professionals and a suite of comprehensive tools that make wedding planning easier. Operating within a $250 billion global industry, WeddingWire helps millions of couples every month find the right team of wedding professionals to personalize and pull off their special day. Couples around the world can read millions of vendor reviews and search, compare and book from a directory of hundreds of thousands of vendors local to them. Visit WeddingWire online at WeddingWire.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/WeddingWire and @WeddingWire on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

About Lambertville Station

Lambertville Station, in operation since 1984, features an award-winning fine dining restaurant with seasonal menus that incorporate fresh locally-grown and sourced ingredients and a wine cellar with a collection of boutique wines. Dine inside a restored 19th-century train station or al fresco on the terrace with breathtaking views of rolling hills and the Delaware River just a few feet away. The Inn boasts a stately elegant 46 contemporary rooms or suites with sophisticated furnishings and stunning views. Host your private event in one of the many event spaces, from intimate corporate functions to the elegant riverfront wedding of your dreams.

About Genesis Hospitality

Genesis Hospitality is a collection of restaurants and bars, historical inns and event spaces, bakeries, and boutique hotels. We are committed to crafting exceptional experiences for our guests. Whether you're looking for fine dining with an impressive wine list or a casual pastry and coffee, we're happy to deliver it with excellent service and our signature warmth.

Name: Patricia Donaruma, Director of Sales and Events

Email: 328659@email4pr.com

609.397.9077

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lambertville-station-restaurant-and-inn-named-winner-in-2022-weddingwire-couples-choice-awards-301472517.html

SOURCE Genesis Hospitality