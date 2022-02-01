Grogan Gallery to Highlight Artist René Romero Schuler in Solo Exhibition, "My Heart Holds A Universe"

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned American artist René Romero Schuler returns to Texas to debut her newest solo exhibition, "My Heart Holds A Universe", at The Grogan Gallery on Friday, February 4th. Opening with a reception held from 6-9pm, the show will run through the end of March.
The exhibition unites Schuler's portfolio of paintings, sculptures and work on paper that explore the heart of the human condition. Faceless female figures embody Schuler's intimate life experiences and appeal to universal feelings of strength, vulnerability and hope.
"My Heart Holds A Universe" is Schuler's second solo exhibition in Texas.
Opening Reception – 02/05/2022, 6-9pm
7800 Washington Ave Suite 450, Houston, TX 77007
https://thegrogangallery.com/show/the-grogan-gallery-my-heart-holds-a-universe
About Grogan Gallery
The Grogan Gallery, a fine art gallery conveniently located near the intersection of I-10 and Washington Ave. in the Houston Design District, enjoys a tradition of representing exemplary contemporary and traditional artists from around the world. We offer a dedicated staff of fine art consultants who work closely with our clients to form customized plans designed to meet your individual objectives and enhance the artistic beauty of your residence, office, hotel or institution. The Grogan Gallery features a wide variety of museum quality fine art, including abstract paintings, figurative paintings, bronze, stone and glass sculptures, and photography.
Media Only Contact: David Hardaker | 713.231.8967 | 328818@email4pr.com
SOURCE The Grogan Gallery
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.