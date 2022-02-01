Dutch Ridge Consulting Group Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification

BEAVER, Pa. and ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Ridge Consulting Group (DRCG), LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) announced the Company has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification. Receiving this accreditation demonstrates DRCG's ongoing commitment to quality and continuous improvement through an effective quality management system.
ISO 9001:2015 is the world's most widely recognized quality management standard, developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It guides companies in the development of a quality management system, focusing on evidence-based decision-making and accountability across all organizational processes to improve communications, operating efficiency, employee engagement, and customer satisfaction. The standard is based on key quality management principles, including the involvement of high-level company management, strong customer focus, and an outlined process-based approach for continuous improvement. An annual audit is conducted to ensure conformance to ISO 9001:2015 standards.
"We are excited to announce our ISO 9001:2015 certification," said Doug Ingros, President and CEO of DRCG. "Technology is only as good as the quality system and team behind it. Achievement of ISO certification demonstrates our commitment to a consistently high-quality standard in every aspect of how we run our company to support the needs of our customers. It formalizes and gives structure to our core value of putting customer's interest at the heart of everything we do."
About DRCG
Dutch Ridge Consulting Group, LLC (DRCG) is an ISO 9001:2015, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Certified Veteran Enterprise (CVE), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). DRCG provides technical support staff at nine locations throughout the United States with offices in Beaver, Pennsylvania and Ashburn, Virginia. DRCG offers expertise in Systems Integration (SI), Information Technology (IT) solutioning, Program Management, Risk Management, Business Process Reengineering (BPR), Requirements Engineering, Workflow Solutioning, and Business Consulting Services. Established in 2016, DRCG optimizes client investments by leveraging expertise to better manage the growth and transformation of existing IT environments. Visit www.drcg.us.
Media Contact:
Douglas Ingros
724-923-6057
328112@email4pr.com
SOURCE Dutch Ridge Consulting Group
