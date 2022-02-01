NEOGEN Launches K-Blue® Luminescent Substrate

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOGEN Corporation NEOG announced today that it has added a new chemiluminescent substrate as part of the trusted K-Blue® product line.
K-Blue Luminescent is a two-component, luminol-based substrate that offers high sensitivity, ranging from the nanogram down to the femtogram level. This new formula is optimized to emit maximum light at 430 nanometers, with extremely low background and an excellent signal-to-noise ratio, supporting detection at either high or low HRP (horseradish peroxidase) concentrations. The substrate also demonstrates good long-term stability.
"The new K-Blue Luminescent chemiluminescent substrate is a wonderful addition to our K-Blue product line and to our portfolio of substrates," said Emilie Stanley, Sales Director at NEOGEN. "We can now offer our customers a one-stop-shop for all their substrate needs, backed by the quality, support, and dedication that is expected from NEOGEN. This expansion of our K-Blue product line demonstrates our continued commitment to providing high-quality products to meet the needs of our customers."
K-Blue Luminescent complies with the REACH Restricted Substrates List Annex XVII and contains no scheduled hazardous substances at or above published reporting levels making it an excellent choice for laboratories with strict regulatory requirements. All K-Blue formulas are developed and manufactured under NEOGEN's ISO 9001-certified quality management system, resulting in excellent lot-to-lot consistency.
With over 30 years of experience developing and manufacturing ELISA test kits and substrates and reagents, NEOGEN provides the support and products that enable dependable and reliable results, including an extensive line of forensic and research ELISA test kits, substrates, and reagents for immunoassay applications, testing equipment packages, and experienced technical support.
For more information, contact NEOGEN at 859.254.1221 or visit https://www.neogen.com/categories/reagents-immunoassays/k-blue-luminescent-substrate/.
About NEOGEN
NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.
