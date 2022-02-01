IMC Toys Rings in 2022 With Launch of Bubiloons and Bloopies Fairies

New brands available at mass retailers now

CHATHAM, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - IMC Toys continues to be an innovator in the industry with the launch of two new brands, Bubiloons and Bloopies Fairies, that have hit mass retail shelves.

Bubiloons will transport kids to a world filled with colorful bubbles and candy! Twist the lock and watch as colorful beads cascade down to reveal a surprise Bubiloons animal! Each Bubiloons lets you magically inflate colorful balloons that can be decorated with included accessories. Decorate the balloon with the beads and put it on a decorative stick or fun shaped object to showcase your creation!

Next, Bloopies Fairies offer a new world full of magic! The fairies come hidden inside a flower-shaped lantern that can be unlocked with a butterfly key. Watch the flower petals open to reveal your fairy doll and discover 9+ surprises. For added fun, Bloopies Fairies light up when placed inside the lantern or in water!

Bubiloons and Bloopies Fairies are available for $9.99 and $12.99 respectively, rolling out throughout Spring 2022 at major retailers.

"IMC Toys is thrilled to be launching two new brands for Spring," said Michael Pisors, Head of Marketing, IMC Toys. "We pride ourselves on bringing innovative toys to the market that allows kids to explore their creativity in new and imaginative ways, and we know everyone will love these toys as much as we do."

In addition to the new brands, spring has sprung for the beloved Cry Babies, Cry Babies Magic Tears and VIP Pets brands! Get outdoors with Cry Babies Fun 'N Sun dolls! They come in a brand new size, standing at 10.2" tall. They sport fun water-themed gear, highlighted by a super cute strawberry themed bathing suit and pool float! Put them in water and watch as their swimsuit reveals a cute design. For added fun, freckles will appear on their faces when you put them in the sun. They are waterproof and like all Cry Babies they cry real tears!

New Cry Babies Magic Tears Happy Flowers are floral scented collectible dolls that come in their own flower pot vessel. Reveal a surprise character by unraveling the pretend cotton candy! Unbox all their accessories and turn the flower-shaped knob to watch three flowers grow. Of course, Cry Babies Magic Tears cry real tears, and use the Magic Tears on the three flowers to reveal hidden happy faces!

Lastly, the flower festival has arrived with VIP Pets Spring Vibes! These fashionable pets are ready for a new floral look that includes flower water hair tattoos and their mix and match flower tiaras. With 12 inches of long hair and 9 surprises to unbox, kids will be able to create unlimited hairstyles!

Fans will be able to follow alongside their new favorite characters on IMC Toys' YouTube channel, Kitoons as new episodes from Bubiloons, Cry Babies Magic Tears and VIP Pets will be released starting in February and rolling out into the summer. Kitoons in English currently has 696 million views and counting and teaches kids the importance of friendship and teamwork along the way!

About IMC Toys

Since 1981, IMC Toys has developed an internationally renowned reputation for providing consumers with high-quality and attractively-designed toys at a competitive price point. IMC's catalog includes a wide range of impressive brands such as Cry Babies Magic Tears and Cry Babies, which is the number one selling doll across the European and US total markets. In Fall 2020 IMC added an entirely new brand to its lineup with the launch of VIP Pets. After a very successful introduction to the market, VIP Pets is posed for even greater growth with expanded consumer offerings.

IMC Toy brands are supported by the company's very own YouTube content channel, Kitoons. Offered in 20+ different languages, Kitoons has gained popularity with a globally collective 4.9+ billion views, 7.2+ million subscribers and 556M+ watchtime hours. Each colorful episode features favorite characters from Cry Babies Magic Tears, Bloopies and the popular VIP Pets as they go on adventures, learning about friendship and teamwork along the way.

