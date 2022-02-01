ibbq, Inc. launches Quadra -- The Ultimate Grilling Machine™

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents today are craving to find ways to pull their children away from their smartphones and have them spend quality family time together.

With SocialGrilling® family and friends, young and old are happy to disconnect from their electronic devices and reconnect with each other around ibbq's hybrid modern outdoor dining table and enjoy a truly interactive and immersive dining experience: grilling their food right at the table and eating hot off the grill — together. From Grate to Plate.™

For centuries, the Korean barbecue table and the Japanese hibachi and teppanyaki tables have bonded families together around interactive grilling, and today this dining style has become equally popular in the United States. According to Tyson Foods the #1 foodservice trend in the US in 2021 was Korean barbecue.

"Throwing summer barbecue parties has been a US tradition for decades, however unlike the Koreans and the Japanese, at our barbecue party, the host is relegated to a corner behind the grill while the guests have a blast. With our BBQ grill table, the host will now be able to enjoy the party just as much as the guests." said Karim Pirani Co-Founder and CEO of ibbq, Inc.

"Not only is our Quadra's patent-pending design stunning, it's also an exceptionally versatile piece of modern outdoor dining furniture that is affordably priced. We are the pioneers and the recognized leader of bringing the hot new trend of SocialGrilling to people's backyards and patios and with our new and innovative Quadra, we're committed to our greater mission of leading last century's customary barbecue party into the 21st Century, making the parties more inclusive and a lot more fun. We believe the traditional barbecue party will soon become passé and SocialGrilling is the future," said Pirani.

Highlights of the feature-rich Quadra:

Comfortably seats 8.

Two independently controlled U-shaped burners deliver 55,000 BTUs of searing heat.

The stainless-steel grill cover (included) conveniently transforms the Quadra into a beautiful outdoor dining table that's perfect for take-outs or evening cocktails.

Powered by Liquid Propane or Natural Gas.

The patent-pending, 4 isosceles triangle grates can be individually used and removed for easy cleaning.

Affordably priced at $3,999 for the hybrid grill and dining table. Delivery Spring 2022.

The Quadra is guaranteed to change the way families entertain. To learn more about this revolutionary grill table visit the Quadra page on our website.

About ibbq, Inc.

Founded in 2015, the company's fundamental mission is to bring families back to the dinner table so they may enjoy an interactive and immersive dining experience — together. People all over the world, and of all ages, enjoy grilling and eating around our beautiful barbecue grill tables in their backyards and patios; in hotels and resorts; at restaurants, and clubhouses of apartment communities. Our customers are ibbq, Inc.'s best brand ambassadors and their testimonials prove the joyful power of SocialGrilling® and how it's transformed the way they entertain family and friends at home.

