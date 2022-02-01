JFK Health ACO Selects Healthmote as Remote Patient Monitoring / Remote Physiological Monitoring Provider, to Improve Outcomes for Patients with Chronic Conditions

FRANKLIN, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JFK Health ACO, an Edison, New Jersey-based Accountable Care Organization, is teaming up with Healthmote to deploy their remote patient monitoring solution / remote physiological monitoring. The RPM program will utilize cellular and bluetooth connected monitoring devices including, blood pressure monitors, weight scales and pulse oximeters. Healthmote's care management team will monitor patient vitals and engage patients around care goals.
Chronic diseases are the leading causes of death and disability in America, and they are also a leading driver of healthcare costs1. Remote patient monitoring has proven to be an effective tool in improving chronic disease care. RPM has been praised for engaging patients in their own care by providing them access to their own data, so they can better understand the impact of their treatment and advocate for their medical needs 2.
Providers nationwide are choosing RPM as a strategy to expand access to care, and improve outcomes. They vendors that provide complete solutions and are able deploy their systems with minimal disruption to the practice. Healthmote is that complete "turn-key" solution which allows any practice to implement an RPM program without taking on significant new work, or hiring additional staff. Built by a team with over a decade of experience in EHR and RCM, the system includes: patient eligibility verification, direct-to-patient shipping, secure SaaS software portal with customizable alerts, notifications and timers, clinical care management and advanced billing support.
For patients, realizing that their vitals are reviewed by a clinician, provides assurance that they are receiving optimal care. RPM patients won't need to maintain a log of their vitals, and they are more likely to engage in better health habits. Providers will make more informed care planning decisions due to the robust data that RPM provides. Physicians will also take comfort knowing that some of their highest risk patients will be monitored by Healthmote's clinical team.
About Healthmote
Healthmote streamlines remote patient monitoring and Chronic Care Management for physician practices, and health systems to increase care efficiencies and improve outcomes. Leveraging technology and a customizable cloud-based platform, Healthmote delivers real-time data from the patient to the care team. Healthmote is based in Franklin, NJ and can be found online at www.healthmote.com.
Rick Crespo, Director
(732)598-7446
328693@email4pr.com
1 https://www.cdc.gov/chronicdisease/index.html
2 2 AMA, https://www.ama-assn.org/practice-management/digital/remote-patient-monitoring-implementation-playbook-overview
SOURCE Healthmote LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
