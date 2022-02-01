RedWave Technology Expands as it Announces its First Slate of International Partners

DANBURY, Conn., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year of unprecedented domestic demand for RedWave Technology's chemical threat detection products, RedWave has announced its plans to rapidly expand into international markets effective immediately.

Jon Frattaroli, RedWave Technology's CEO, stated, "A combination of increasing demand for our ThreatID as well as our expanded manufacturing capabilities has made it clear to us that now is the time to expand the availability of our products outside of the United States. The ThreatID has become the fastest-growing chemical threat identifier on the market and we feel a responsibility to bring this technology to the rest of the world in order to keep our communities safe from chemical threats."

RedWave said the partners were chosen for their expertise in chemical threat detection and are known in their local markets for the technical support they provide, analytical proficiency and integrity. They are:

Target Tecnologia , which brings the most advanced technology for the detection of threats in the field of security, military, police, and emergencies to Spain and Portugal .

Raytech, which focuses on the supply of modern and portable mobile devices for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosives (CBRNe) threat analysis for uniformed and special services in Poland.

HazmatLINK, which provides products that can be used in hazardous materials or CBRNe response situations to identify unknown substances. They represent the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands.

BMD S.p.A, a nationwide leader in providing high-tech man portable analytical and protection platforms for CBRN and security applications. They operate in the air/liquid filtration and purification sector, security equipment, and systems integration for the industrial, aeronautical, hazmat, emergency responders and military sectors in Italy.

RMI, which supplies a broad range of modern and innovative CBRNe detection technologies and which has developed into one of the largest suppliers of portable detection instrumentation in Central Europe. They represent the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Kosovo, Croatia, Bosnia, Macedonia, and Kazakhstan.

ST Japan, a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality accessories for sample preparation and spectra databases for analytical laboratories in industry, science, and education in Japan. RedWave has a history of 30+ years with ST Japan.

BLG Savunma, which provides the Turkish defense industry with the most modern, innovative, and advanced technology of highly qualified products. They represent Turkey, Iraq, and Azerbaijan.

EPE, delivers CBRNe, Hazmat, Counter IED, and Force Protection solutions and support to defense, law enforcement, emergency services, and other government agencies in the Asia Pacific Region, and represents RedWave in Australia and New Zealand.

Analyticon, which sells innovative spectrometers for mobile on-site measurements and in-process chemical analyses and represents RedWave Technology in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

HTDS, ensures the marketing and maintenance of high-tech security equipment intended for passenger checks, securing luggage, vehicles and freight, adapted to the needs of airports, ports, railway stations, forces Police, customs, transport companies, prisons, and other Major Administrations. They represent RedWave Technology in France, Morocco, Libya, Egypt, Algeria, and non-exclusively across select countries in Africa.

"RedWave has the needs and interests of our first responders at the center of everything we do, so by choosing to expand outside of the United States, we will not compromise on how we train, support and engage with our end-users. We made a conscious decision to select the best partners that will provide that same level of support, responsiveness and focus that we do in the U.S.," Frattaroli added. "RedWave partners offer a breadth of products, services and application knowledge to ensure the first responders, customs and postal inspectors, law enforcement, forensics investigations, and CBRNe chemical response and defense personnel have the best tools for threat identification at their fingertips."

Since its launch in 2020, RedWave's ThreatID, which can identify thousands of gas, powder and liquid threats all in one device, has become the fastest-growing FTIR-based chemical threat identifier in the world.

About RedWave Technology

RedWave Technology is a Homeland Security company based in Danbury, CT whose mission is to protect our nation by developing state of the art detection technology for America and its allies.

