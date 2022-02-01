Sheehy Auto Stores Donates $196,000 to 17 Charities in Washington, Baltimore, Hagerstown, and Richmond as Part of Annual Giving Program

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheehy Auto Stores has announced donations of $196,000 among 17 charities throughout the communities they serve in Washington, D.C.; Baltimore, Maryland; Hagerstown, Maryland; and Richmond, Virginia. The donations are part of Sheehy's Annual Giving Program whereby each dealership partners with local non-profit organizations.

Since 2002, Sheehy Auto Stores has donated nearly two million to various charities as part of their annual year-end giving campaign.

"We are pleased to continue our annual year-end tradition of giving back to nonprofit organizations throughout our local communities," said Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores. "Each of these charities do so much year 'round to improve the quality of life of many families and to assist those in need right in our own backyards. This is our way of giving thanks for all they do."

In the Washington, D.C. area, $88,500 was donated to charities including:

Women Who Care Ministries ($20,000)

Good Shepherd Catholic Church ($15,000)

Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services ($11,000)

Fauquier F.I.S.H. ($16,000)

Food for Others ($5,500)

Western Fairfax Christian Ministries ($4,000)

The. St. Lucy Project/Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington ($9,000)

Ecumenical Community Helping Others ($8,000)

Non-profit organizations in Baltimore, Maryland that received $54,500 included:

Arundel House of Hope ($6,000)

of Hope Boys Hope Girls Hope of Baltimore ($2,500)

Center for Children ($10,000)

Naval Academy Athletic Association ($30,000)

Anne Arundel CASA ($6,000)

In Hagerstown, Maryland, $15,000 was donated to:

The Arc of Washington County ($7,500)

Children in Need ($7,500)

In the Richmond, Virginia market, $38,000 was distributed to:

Mercy Mall of Virginia ($25,000)

ACES ($13,000)

Sheehy Auto Stores, Inc.

Sheehy Auto Stores is one of the Top 30 Private Dealer groups in the country. The company has been family-owned and operated since its formation in 1966 as a single Ford dealership. Sheehy's growth to nearly $2 billion in sales and 45,000 new and used vehicles annually has been based on adherence to their Mission Statement: "One team building a lasting relationship with each customer based on trust." The company operates in the Mid-Atlantic region with 31 stores from Richmond to Baltimore, and from Annapolis to Hagerstown. Their brands include Ford, Nissan, Honda, Lincoln, Subaru, Lexus, INFINITI, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Nissan, and Harley-Davidson. Sheehy's focus and execution on customer loyalty has earned their distinction as one of the premier retailers for each of the manufacturers they represent. For more information, visit www.sheehy.com.

