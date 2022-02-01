Phoenix Rescue Mission Announces RKD Group as New Marketing Partner

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Rescue Mission has selected RKD Group as its marketing provider for omnichannel fundraising, advanced analytics, direct mail, digital and website services.
"Phoenix Rescue Mission has done tremendous work within their community since their founding in 1952," said Glenn McKinney, SVP of Missions at RKD Group. "We are honored that they chose RKD to grow alongside them and tell their incredible story."
RKD Group will leverage content-driven storytelling, cutting-edge digital practices, and technology to help Phoenix Rescue Mission expand their mission and provide Christ-centered, life-transforming solutions to persons facing hunger and homelessness.
"Phoenix Rescue Mission has expanded our programming greatly over the years, and we were looking for a partner who had the team in place to tell our story in new and innovative ways," said Nicole Pena, Chief Resource Development Officer at Phoenix Rescue Mission. "RKD's expertise, use of technology and relationship-driven fundraising approach really appealed to us.
"We're thrilled to begin this partnership with RKD Group."
About RKD Group
RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to hundreds of nonprofit organizations, including hospitals, social service, disease research, animal welfare, rescue missions, and faith-based charities. RKD Group's omnichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive online and offline engagements and donations. With a growing team of professionals, RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible. For additional information go to RKDGroup.com.
About Phoenix Rescue Mission
Founded in 1952, Phoenix Rescue Mission is a place of hope, healing and new beginnings for men, women and children in their community struggling with homelessness, addiction and trauma.
