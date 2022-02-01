Fox Dealer Becomes Certified Website and Digital Media Provider for Jaguar Land Rover Ltd

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Dealer today announced that it has become a certified website and digital media provider for Jaguar Land Rover Ltd.
As a certified website provider, Fox Dealer will ensure an exceptional experience across all device types, providing quality content for engagement with potential shoppers. Strategies will be offered to create best-in-class online showroom experience, improved online presence, increased retail sales and profitability and support for owner loyalty and customer satisfaction.
As a digital media provider, Fox Dealer will help drive traffic to dealer websites with an optimized, innovative and effective digital advertising strategy. This provides retailers with a choice between industry leading vendors, offering a variety of solutions aimed at meeting marketing goals.
The agreement with Jaguar Land Rover marks the latest certification status attained by Fox Dealer. The company has existing certifications with Toyota US, Nissan, General Motors, General Motors Canada, INFINITI and Harley Davidson.
"This new certification with Jaguar Land Rover markets an important step in our continued growth across preeminent automotive platforms," said Fox Dealer Chief Executive Officer GianCarlo Alabastro. "With incredible new vehicles coming to market and popular continuation models remaining in high demand, this is an especially great time to be working with Jaguar Land Rover."
About Fox Dealer
Fox Dealer connects dealers to car shoppers across the US, Canada, and Peru with custom websites, stunning creative design, eCommerce solutions, and cutting-edge digital and social media marketing products including Facebook Messenger ads and Instagram videos. A Google Premier Partner, Fox Dealer is recognized for excellent AdWords skills and SEO know-how, a winner of the Automotive Website Awards and has been recognized by Inc. 500 and LA Business Journal. Now offering TagRail, an advanced retailing platform to help you increase sales with a seamless online-to-showroom shopping experience.
Media Contact:
Jeff Perlman
818.317.3070
328682@email4pr.com
SOURCE Fox Dealer
