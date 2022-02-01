Integrated Advisors Network's Bet on Supported Independence Paying Huge Dividends

PALOS VERDES, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Advisors Network announced today that the firm finished 2021 with over $3.4 billion in AUM, doubling the AUM spread among their 37 advisor offices in 16 states. Integrated began the year with an already impressive track record for growth, ranking #4 in Smart Asset's list of the Top 50 Fastest-Growing Financial Advisor Firms after a stellar 2020.

"Our growth in the last couple of years is an offshoot of our belief in the supported independence business model. We continue to invest heavily in our people and our infrastructure so that advisors enjoy our operational scale, enterprise relationships, and compliance expertise," said Michael Young, President and Managing Partner of Integrated.

Integrated has greatly enhanced its infrastructure by hiring four people in 2021, including new Chief Compliance Officer Danielle Tyler. Danielle is an accomplished compliance executive with over 14-years' experience assessing and advising on potential risks to the business. She is responsible for compliance and risk management for Integrated and has worked diligently to improve and streamline Integrated's compliance efforts, enabling further growth of the firm. Integrated also welcomed Nicole Garza, Stephanie Clouatre, and Don Sawyer into the Integrated family. Nicole has significantly expanded Integrated's client service area and many of Integrated's advisor teams are already reaping the benefits. Stephanie helped support Integrated's marketing and communications efforts throughout 2021 and has recently been tasked with an expanding role within operations, advisor services, and additional client service support. In late summer, Don joined the Integrated service team as a Trading Services Specialist. These additions to the Integrated team compliment the arrival of Jason Inglis, who joined in 2020 to head up the company's growth plans, brand evolution, marketing, and business development.

"Integrated is … Ownership without being on your own. At Integrated, advisors do not work for us; we work for advisors. Advisors retain 100% ownership of their client relationships, client data, and brand. We provide advisors with the expertise to free them from the tedious and unprofitable aspects of their business. With Integrated as their advocate, advisors feel confident, supported, and secure to focus on what matters to them most, their clients," said Jason Inglis, Chief Strategy Officer of Integrated.

Among the long list of initiatives accomplished in 2021, Integrated also released its 'Journey to Independence' podcast series. "It is a conversation for advisors considering independence with advisors who have already made the leap. We feel that advisors considering independence are more receptive to hearing about the journey from a peer. We wanted to provide the opportunity for some of our advisors to share their stories and hopefully inspire other advisors and maybe dispel some of the myths and fears," said podcast host, Integrated co-founder and Chief Relationship Officer, Linda Pix.

The last couple years have proven that advisors continue to find comfort with Integrated's unique approach to the tuck-in model of advisor independence.

Integrated is an SEC-registered investment adviser that strives to shape the future of financial services by empowering network advisors, team members, and alliance partners to create independent ownership opportunities for every financial professional through innovative strategies and unparalleled services.

