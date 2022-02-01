iPipeline Named One of the Country's Top Workplaces in Energage's National Employee Survey Program

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iPipeline® announced today that it has been recognized by Energage as one of the Top Workplaces in the country for 2022. The firm was selected according to the responses of its employees to questions in the Energage Workplace Survey focusing on company culture.

"These achievements reflect iPipeline's commitment to providing a work environment where people can grow and succeed, while making a significant impact on people's financial security," said Larry Berran, CEO of iPipeline. "We are dedicated to creating an exceptional learning environment, fostering collaboration and diversity of perspective, and empowering Pipers to make an impact beyond their day-to-day roles. We are thankful for each one of our employees and their contributions, which is what truly makes iPipeline a top workplace."

In Energage Workplace Survey responses, iPipeline employees, nicknamed "Pipers," noted they feel they are genuinely appreciated, and that the company's senior managers encourage different points of view and teamwork. iPipeline employees' survey responses also indicate they feel well-informed about company business and operations, and strongly believe in iPipeline's direction.

iPipeline considers its employees to be part of an extended family of professionals, enabling the company to deliver the innovative technology and tools that allow more Americans to achieve financial protection through life insurance and annuities. To learn more about the iPipeline culture, and career opportunities, please visit https://www.ipipeline.com/culture/ or https://www.ipipeline.com/careers/.

Participants in the Top Workplaces national and regional awards programs must achieve a 35% response rate to the Energage Workplace Survey from their employees. The survey asks participating company employees to anonymously respond to 24 base statements about key areas of corporate culture, such as values, cooperation, employee appreciation, as well as encouragement, support, and coaching from managers. In addition, the survey measures confidence in company leaders; employee productivity, retention, and recruitment; and company pay, benefits, training, and expectations. Energage utilizes data from 23 million employee surveys from across 70,000 organizations, which it has collected over more than 15 years, to analyze and compare the responses from participating companies, and identify which ones offer top workplaces for employees.

iPipeline and this year's other Top Workplaces honorees were highlighted by Energage on its virtual 2022 Top Workplaces USA national award celebration today. For more information about the Top Workplaces awards program and methodology, please visit https://topworkplaces.com/about/.

About iPipeline



iPipeline is a leading provider of no code / low code, content-based digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry. Through our SSG Digital, end-to-end platform, we accelerate and simplify sales, compliance, operations, and support. We provide process automation and seamless integration between every participant in our ecosystem including carriers, agents, general agencies, advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, banks, securities/mutual fund firms, and their consumers on a global basis. Our innovative solutions include pre-sales support, new business and underwriting, policy administration, point-of-sale execution of applications, post-sale support, data analysis, reporting, user-driven configuration, consumer delivery and self-service, and agency and firm management.

iPipeline's platform is used by approximately 450 carriers and fund companies, 1,400 distributors and financial institutions, and their agents and licensed advisors in a cloud-based environment. With headquarters in Exton, Pennsylvania, iPipeline has locations in Boston, Bromley (UK), Burlington (Canada), Cheltenham (UK), Dallas, Davidson, Fort Lauderdale, Huntersville, Ontario (CA), Philadelphia, Pleasanton, and Salt Lake City. Visit www.ipipeline.com.

Media Contact:



Dana Taormina

JConnelly for iPipeline

973-647-4626

ipipelinepr@jconnelly.com

