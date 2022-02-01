Economic Impact Catalyst Announces Lily Shaw as New Head of Client Experience, and the Launch of an Artificial Intelligence-Powered Market Research Center of Excellence

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic Impact Catalyst (EIC), the Tampa-based technology and market research company for entrepreneurship-led economic development, announces the promotion of Lily Shaw as Head of Client Experience, leading the Client team and overseeing client engagement effective immediately. Lily has been with EIC since September 2019, having worked closely with the entire team to expand and diversify the company's support services and reach. Lily will ensure the company's clients receive exceptional onboarding and ongoing support with EIC's growing portfolio of solutions.
"I am excited to be given the opportunity to lead this diverse and passionate team as we build strong systems that serve as a foundation for our clients to expand their reach, break down barriers, and create opportunities for small businesses in their communities," said Shaw.
David Ponraj, EIC CEO, commented, "Giving our clients a world-class experience is core to our values as a company. We have made that the number one priority since day one, and Lily will bring her deep expertise to deliver on this mission. We strive to deliver exceptional service every day to ensure our clients can better understand and fulfill the needs of small businesses in their communities."
In addition, EIC has announced the launch of a new Center of Excellence to support entrepreneurship-led economic development. Built on artificial intelligence (AI)-powered market research, the center will focus on the needs of small businesses and track their impact on the economy. This industry-leading initiative will deliver both syndicated and custom studies via the Startup Space platform powered by EIC.
Small businesses face a multitude of challenges in accessing capital, industry knowledge, technical assistance and finding consumers. The lack of accessible data for economic developers to understand the needs of entrepreneurs and their impact on the economy adversely affects the level of investment available to support small businesses. EIC's new Market Research Center of Excellence will provide actionable insights for economic developers and entrepreneurship support organizations to attract public/private sector investment and make data-driven decisions about strategies to accelerate entrepreneurship.
"We believe that by providing greater transparency through data analytics, communities across the U.S. will be able to better advocate for and more meaningfully support their small businesses," said David Ponraj, EIC's CEO. "We are constantly innovating to create better tools to understand the needs of the small business community," Ponraj continued, "Our state-of-the-art Market Research Center of Excellence will leverage AI to provide economic leaders with data analytics and insights that drive investment for their communities."
About Economic Impact Catalyst
Economic Impact Catalyst creates best-in-class, technology-enabled solutions to support entrepreneurship-led economic development. We work in more than 100 markets in the United States to help entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities build wealth, autonomy, and improve outcomes for their communities. In addition to access to the Startup Space platform, we provide meaningful data and surveys to help our clients understand their impact and drive policy. EIC now represents a growing portfolio of innovative tools and solutions through data-driven insights, drawn from the voices of small businesses, to understand and drive the future of equitable entrepreneurship-led economic development. Learn more about our solutions, our mission, and our clients at www.economicimpactcatalyst.com.
