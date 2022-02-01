Spokane Roofing Contractor Advance Roofing LLC Shares Five Key Signs That Roof Replacement Is Necessary

SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advance Roofing, a well-known roofing contractor in Spokane, Washington, has highlighted five key signs that should prompt homeowners to consider a complete roof replacement. Although it can be a frustrating hassle for the homeowner, the Spokane roof repair company contends that delaying roof replacement when needed can lead to even more expensive repairs in the future.

Advance Roofing advises that homeowners should consider roof replacement when they notice any of the following five indicators:

1. The roof is 20 or more years old.

Although a roof can last for longer than 20 years, when it reaches that age or above, it's a good time to have roof repair specialists check whether a full roof replacement is necessary.

2. Deteriorated roofing material

This is a sign of serious wear and tear on the roof. At this point, repairs are unlikely to solve the problem for long. If only a few roof spaces are damaged by cracks, they can still be replaced; however, if the entire roof has deteriorated, it's time to choose a new roofing material.

3. Loss of shingle granules

If particles of roofing material appear in the gutters, it means the shingle deterioration is extensive and getting a new roof is the only way to resolve the problem.

4. Moss growing on the roof

This sign gets ignored often. Moss traps moisture inside the shingles, deteriorating them at a much faster rate and causing them to rot. It can also prematurely damage the roof deck. Advance Roofing says that there are two ways to resolve this problem:

Clean the roof and treat it with special antibacterial compounds,

Install copper or zinc strips to prevent moss growth.

5. Mold appearing in the attic.

The cause of attic mold is poor ventilation. Attic mold occurs when hot air meets the cold surface of the attic roof and creates condensation. Mold causes premature roof deck failure, and long-term mold exposure can cause health issues. To prevent attic mold, homeowners should ensure that the attic is properly ventilated.

