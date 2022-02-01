Joergen Scheuer-Larsen joins Altar'd State as company's first CIO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altar'd State, a rapidly growing multi-brand women's fashion retailer with 150 locations throughout the United States, today announced the appointment of Joergen Scheuer-Larsen as the company's chief information officer and senior vice president. Scheuer-Larsen will lead all technology for the company's family of brands, which include Arula and Vow'd.
Scheuer-Larsen joins Altar'd State with over twenty years of experience at iconic global brands including FOSSIL Group Inc., LEGO Systems, and Carlsberg Breweries Denmark, as well as serving in the Danish military. This varied experience has helped mold an executive with broad-ranging skills in leadership, technology, IT strategy, infrastructure and transformation. In his most recent role at FOSSIL, Scheuer-Larsen was promoted three times in eight years. Most recently as SVP CIO, he led all of IT strategically and executionally.
Scheuer-Larsen was identified for Altar'd State by Berglass+Associates, an executive search firm specializing in the consumer goods space, through its Star Search Program, a unique partnership focused on future, rather than short-term talent needs.
Scheuer-Larsen will relocate to the Knoxville area with his wife and two daughters.
About Altar'd State
Altar'd State is a rapidly growing women's fashion brand with 122 Altar'd State stores, 23 Arula boutiques, and five Vow'd boutiques in 38 states. It feels like a sanctuary—a place of beauty from the inside out. From welcoming experiences and warm associates who make you feel special, to thoughtfully curated products in-store and online, Altar'd State is built upon the founding principles of giving back and making a difference in the world. Beauty that draws you in, a heart that keeps you coming back.
Altar'd State offers online retail experiences at altardstate.com, arula.com, and vowdweddings.com.
Media Contact:
Laura Mansfield, APR
Tombras
lmansfield@tombras.com
865.599.9968
SOURCE Altar'd State
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.