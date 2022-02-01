Donatos Brings the Love This Valentine's Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watch out, Cupid! This Valentine's Day, Donatos is releasing its fan-favorite heart shaped pizzas and exclusive Valentine's Twists in all of its traditional restaurants from February 7-14.

Known for bringing people together for 58 years with pizzas topped Edge to Edge® with fresh, premium toppings on its crispy, thin crust, Donatos will be offering a create your own heart shaped pizza option on its famous thin crust. These heart shaped pizzas will be available to purchase online, by phone or in the local restaurant.

The family-owned company is also launching its new Valentine's Twists. These sweet and delicious pull-apart twists are served warm, drizzled with vanilla icing, and topped with Valentine's sprinkles.

"Valentine's Day is all about sharing love and joy," said Carol Pasquariello, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Donatos. "During this season, we are thrilled to provide ways for our customers to celebrate their loved ones. That's why we are re-launching our heart shaped pizzas and our new Valentine's Twists as a sweet way to end any meal."

In 2021, Valentine's Day was the second-largest Sunday sales day of the year for Donatos trailing only Super Bowl Sunday. Sales from the heart shaped pizzas launch contributed to the brand's success as revenue tripled with this first-ever national launch.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote who founded Donatos in 1963. With 378 locations in 22 states, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 169 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Donatos' products are also proudly served in 209 non-traditional locations (198 locations with Red Robin, 10 sports and entertainment venues, and one REEF Kitchen). For more information, visit donatos.com.

Contact:

Dave Parsons

614-416-7722

328805@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/donatos-brings-the-love-this-valentines-day-301472450.html

SOURCE Donatos