Ryan Cote of Morning Upgrade Announces His New Book: The Entrepreneur's Secret Weapon

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Cote, founder of Morning Upgrade and co-owner of his family's 55-year-old marketing agency, announces the publication of his first book. The Entrepreneur's Secret Weapon is written from Ryan's two decades of experience as an entrepreneur and his passion for personal development. While personal development was always a part of his life, he became more resolute about morning routines and investing in himself during a difficult time in his life and his company.

In this authentic and easy-to-read book, he shares this experience along with how he used the power of personal development to improve himself and to take his business to the next level. In fact, one Amazon review said:

"I HATE books like this. They're always so preachy, entitled, and a bit delusional because they're written by trust-fund kids and privileged men. That being said, this one came across a bit differently. The advice wasn't to simply "pull yourself up by the bootstraps" or "just be better at saving money!"; there are simple steps towards changing small bad habits and the perceptions that cause them, etc. It's pretty well-written and straightforward without the wordy b.s. usually involved in self-help 'full of fluff' content."

The Entrepreneur's Secret Weapon is a practical guide that provides you with a full personal growth strategy that doesn't have to be perfect to get results. Ryan teaches you how you can implement small habits every day that lead to large gains over time. With tips sections all throughout the book, and easy-to-implement strategies, you will be well on your way to improving your life and business.

Ryan kicked off his virtual book tour by being interviewed by Scott Smith on an Amazon Live broadcast .

His goal this year is to continue the mission he is on of raising the awareness of morning routines and personal development while interweaving his passion for both personal growth and his family business. Ryan will accomplish this by hosting clients on his podcast , sharing his personal development book with business contacts, and teaching people how to implement a simple morning routine with the help of his Morning Upgrade Cards .

If you're ready to upgrade your life and business, you can pick up your paperback or hardcover copy of The Entrepreneur's Secret Weapon: How to Use Personal Development to Upgrade Your Life and Business on Amazon .

