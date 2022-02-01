Lucky & Me Expands to Tween Girls and Youth Boys Underwear Sizes

WINDHAM, N.H., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The best brand for comfortable kids' underwear, Lucky & Me is now thrilled to introduce larger sizes for tween girls and youth boys.

"Our most devoted customers have been asking us to expand our sizing for quite a while," says Rochelle Perera, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Lucky & Me. "Their kids grew up in our underwear, and are excited that now they can keep wearing our styles as young teens."

To date, Lucky & Me has expanded the sizing for four of their best-selling underwear styles, and in the coming year, looks forward to adding boyshorts and boxers—especially their Noah Boxer Shorts, which the New York Times named a '5 Best Underwear for Kids' in 2021.

With the successful launch of the Tween and Youth collection, the Lucky & Me team has already received glowing feedback from customers. About the Gracie Tween Girls Briefs, one happy parent wrote: "Not only do they last a long time, so they can be passed down to siblings, but they are organic and arrive in very thoughtful packaging…I cannot recommend this company and this underwear highly enough!"

Lucky & Me Tween Girls underwear is currently available in the Gracie Briefs and Ava Bikinis styles, while Youth Boys underwear is available in the Nolan Boxer Briefs and Liam Boxer Briefs styles. Sizes range from 11-14 years old.

About the Brand: Lucky & Me creates super comfortable clothing kids love to wear every day. Founded in 2012 by a husband and wife team who left corporate jobs to fulfill their dream of making better children's clothing, Lucky & Me is a direct to consumer brand that offers Toddler and Kids underwear, leggings, bike shorts, t-shirts, and other wardrobe essentials. All products are made from the finest quality, sustainably produced materials, and ethically produced and packaged. Lucky & Me products are available on LuckyAndMe.com and Amazon.

